logo
Just in:
Areal Chain Announces Launch of Layer 1 Blockchain at Crypto Expo Dubai 2025 // Aramco’s Strategic Borrowing Amid Oil Market Challenges // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // CGTN: Sci-fi becomes reality: China’s groundbreaking humanoid fighting championship captivates global audiences // Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World’s First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer’s Risk Detection // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Russia Authorises Crypto Derivatives for Select Investors // OPEC+ Maintains Output Targets Amid Market Uncertainty // Israeli Genocide In Gaza Is A Reminder Of Atrocities Perpetrated By Nazis On Jews // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI // Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Solana Sees Price Jump Driven by Massive Exchange Inflows // Impeachment Rarely Works As An Effective Deterrent Against Judicial Misconduct // Morgan Stanley Rejects Dutch Tax Evasion Claims //
Buzz | Arabian Post
0 likes

Kuwait’s Fiscal Gap to Widen Amid Oil Price Pressures and Spending Rigidities

Kuwait’s fiscal deficit is projected to average 8.9% of GDP between 2025 and 2028, a significant increase from the estimated 2% in 2024, according to S&P Global Ratings. This deterioration is attributed to subdued oil prices and persistently high government expenditures, particularly on wages and subsidies, which together account for approximately 70% of total spending.

S&P anticipates Brent crude oil prices to average $65 per barrel in 2025 and $70 per barrel from 2026 to 2028. These projections are lower than previous estimates, reflecting ongoing global supply-demand imbalances and geopolitical uncertainties. HSBC has also revised its forecasts, lowering the 2025 Brent price to $68.5 per barrel from an earlier estimate of $73. Similarly, BMI projects Brent prices at $68 per barrel in 2025, with a slight increase to $71 in 2026.

The Kuwaiti government’s expenditure profile remains heavily skewed towards recurrent spending. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, wages and subsidies are expected to constitute 79.5% of total spending, with capital expenditures comprising just 9.1%. This allocation leaves limited fiscal space for developmental projects and economic diversification initiatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to rationalize spending have yielded minimal results. The 2025/26 budget indicates a marginal 0.1% decrease in total expenditures compared to the previous year. While employee compensation is set to rise by 1.6%, allocations for subsidies, other expenses, and capital expenditures are projected to decline by 2.2%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Kuwait’s reliance on oil revenues continues to pose challenges to fiscal sustainability. In 2023/24, total public expenditure represented 50% of GDP, significantly higher than the global average of 37% and the high-income countries’ average of 41%. Moreover, 92.6% of the budget was consumed by current expenditures, primarily on employee compensation and the purchase of goods and services, leaving limited resources for investment in development projects.

Despite these challenges, Kuwait maintains a strong credit profile. S&P has affirmed the country’s ‘A+’ rating with a stable outlook, citing its substantial sovereign wealth fund assets, which provide a buffer against fiscal shocks. However, the agency warns that without structural reforms to diversify the economy and reduce expenditure rigidities, fiscal pressures are likely to persist.

In response to the widening fiscal gap, Kuwait is considering borrowing for the first time in nearly a decade. A new public debt law has been passed, aiming to finance significant projects such as a new port and airport terminal. These initiatives are part of broader efforts to reduce reliance on oil revenues and stimulate economic diversification.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Biz Tech
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Business
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Telegram Secures $1.7 Billion via Convertible Bonds Amid Legal Scrutiny // Organic Maps Fork Spurs Governance Debate // Marines Forge Ahead with AI-Driven Transformation Strategy // Russia Authorises Crypto Derivatives for Select Investors // Impeachment Rarely Works As An Effective Deterrent Against Judicial Misconduct // Avnet India and NITK Surathkal Collaborate on AI-Powered Sustainability Solutions for Landslide Detection and Wildlife Preservation // Empowering UAE’s SMEs through M&A Expertise // Google Unveils Stitch, Replacing Galileo AI with Gemini-Powered Design Tool // Mubadala’s $1bn Sukuk Sale Sees Strong Investor Demand // Moonkie Unveils Hug & Go Toddler Backpack Ahead of International Children’s Day // VinFast Finds Strategic Opening in Gulf’s EV Shift // Microsoft Unveils New Terminal-Based Editor for Windows and Linux // Telegram Secures $300 Million Deal to Integrate Musk’s Grok AI // How Object 1 Is Redefining Industry Recognition in Real Estate // Web-Based Operating System Transforms Digital Access // Unleash AI’s Infinite Potential: AI+ Power 2025, Hong Kong’s Premier AI Application Exhibition, Lands June 5-6 // Cetus Protocol Breach Exposes $260 Million in Sui-Based Assets // Solana Sees Price Jump Driven by Massive Exchange Inflows // Humansa and i-Cognitio Sciences Unveil the World’s First AI-Powered Retinal Imaging for Alzheimer’s Risk Detection // CUHK Faculty of Law: Pioneering Legal Education with Global Impact and Research Excellence //