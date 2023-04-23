Arrow Electronics Showcases EV and AIoT Tech Solutions for Advancing eMobility and Smart City Transformation in Vietnamese Market

Arrow Electronics showcases EV and AIoT tech solutions for advancing e-mobility and smart city transformation in Hanoi

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023Global technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics today hosted an EvTech and AIoT of the Future seminar in Hanoi, Vietnam, in collaboration with 10 global technology suppliers. The seminar exhibited a wide range of EV (Electric Vehicle) and AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) technology products and solutions that will help advance the development of electric mobility and smart cities.

As one of the fastest-growing economies in ASEAN, Vietnam has set out on a journey to transform into a smarter IoT nation. Hanoi is among one of three major Vietnamese cities that have transformed into digital and interconnected urban areas. With the launch of Vietnam’s first IoT Innovation Hub in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi in 20191, the city has continued to intensify its efforts in adoption of digital and tech solutions that are fundamental to accelerating sustainable urban development.

“Leveraging MediaTek’s AI IoT system-on-chip (SoC) platform, we are collaborating with global companies such as Arrow to provide AI technology solutions and technical support on the implemented IoT applications to improve how the people of Vietnam work and play,” said Miles Sun, general manager of Corporate Sales, Asia & Africa, MediaTek.”

Aiming to achieve net-zero emissions in the transport sector by 2050, Vietnam has recently introduced national policies including tax incentives and subsidies to promote electric vehicle development2. The local transportation industry is ramping up EV production capacity with an expected goal of reaching 3.5 million vehicles by 2040.

Power electronics is a critical part of electrified powertrain in EVs, supplying and controlling the current and voltage throughout the drive system, including motor control, energy management, and charging speed. Wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors such as SiC and GaN are poised to revolutionize power applications and EV innovations. The ability to design and manufacture WBG-enabled devices will allow automotive innovators and engineers to develop EV solutions, helping to deliver superior reliability, performance, and energy efficiency than the current technology.

“It’s an exciting and critical time to be innovators in the automotive industry. Leveraging innovated technologies on vehicle battery system, high-speed video link, audio signal transmission and processing, we look forward to working with Arrow to accelerate vehicle electrification and boost EV industry in Vietnam,” said Edward Chen, marketing director for AP JC Automotive Business and China Business Unit of Analog Devices.

At the seminar, engineering experts from Arrow and major technology suppliers introduced a wide range of AIoT and EvTech products and solutions, including:

Analog Devices ‘ battery management system (BMS)

‘ battery management system (BMS) Diodes’ IoT and EV solution

IoT and EV solution ECS ‘s modern EV and IoT

‘s modern EV and IoT Exascend ‘s flash technology for high-performance and computing in AIoT and EvTECH

‘s flash technology for high-performance and computing in AIoT and EvTECH MediaTek ‘s Genio IoT and Genius at the Edge

‘s Genio IoT and Genius at the Edge Silicon Labs’ secure, intelligent wireless technology

secure, intelligent wireless technology TE Connectivity ‘s EV solution

‘s EV solution Texas Instruments ‘ solution for electrification and AIoT

‘ solution for electrification and AIoT Toshiba ‘s semiconductors including discrete devices, references design/ Eval Boards

‘s semiconductors including discrete devices, references design/ Eval Boards Yageo‘s one-stop solution

“Next-generation electronics and digital technologies are advancing electrification of transportation and shaping the digital future. We are excited to bring in our global network of technology suppliers a range of advanced AIoT and EV technologies to the Vietnamese market. We look forward to driving best-in-class IoT and EV technologies and adopting best practices while helping our technology customers address the challenge of carbon neutrality,” said Natarajan MM, Arrow Electronics’ vice president of South Asia.

_____________

1 Vietnam’s first IoT Innovation Hub launched (Source: http://english.mic.gov.vn/Pages/TinTuc/138857/Vietnam-s-first-IoT-Innovation-Hub-launched.html)

2 2022 International Council on Clean Transportation (Source: https://theicct.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/ldv-asia-using-policy-and-regulation-to-pave-way-for-two-wheeler-electrification-in-vietnam-mar22.pdf )

Hashtag: #ArrowElectronics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 210,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2022 sales of $37 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at FiveYearsOut.com.