Hyperchain Technology Debuts at InnoEX, Starting Its Blockchain Expansion Tour Overseas

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 April 2023 – From April 12 to 15, InnoEX was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. This year’s show focused on smart city, digital business, artificial intelligence and other key technology areas in Hong Kong, with leading companies from different industries showcasing diversified innovative solutions. HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, one of the leading blockchain unicorn enterprises in China, took a key step to expand its blockchain business overseas by making a big appearance at InnoEX.

“2023 is a crucial year for HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY’s globalization layout. And Hong Kong, as an international financial and innovation and technology center, provides strong backing support for the internationalization of the company. The innovation and technology show is not only a valuable opportunity for the company to showcase its advantageous business, but also an important window to know international market, which provides us with fresh and flexible ideas to optimize our overseas business.” According to Su Ziqian, Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Hong Kong Branch of HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, the Hong Kong Branch of HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY was approved and settled in Hong Kong recently, and the innovation incubation projects were landed at the same time, officially starting the brand’s journey overseas. She also said, in the next few years, HYPERCHAIN will take Hong Kong branch as its overseas market base to expand its business in smart city, energy transformation, carbon asset trading and financial services.

Since its establishment in 2016, HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY has been committed to accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises and public sectors. Its blockchain technology and solutions cover a wide range of fields, and has now grounded more than 200 typical applications, serving more than 300 core enterprises, supporting business scale of trillion yuan and serving hundreds of millions of people across China. In the company’s on-site booth, a series of “star projects” caught the eye. “In the field of smart city construction, city-level blockchain infrastructure is a representative project, which can provide two core services of data security sharing and digital identity under the premise of protecting the privacy of personal data. Based on the underlying blockchain infrastructure, we build a blockchain development service platform upwards and expand the ecological network through cross-chain collaboration to achieve the synergy and process optimization of different businesses and industries, helping to build a smart city.” The scale supported by the facility is increasing every year. And by 2021, the amount of projects directly or indirectly driven by the city chain model will exceed 70% of the total business,” said Su Ziqian.

In the field of energy and carbon assets, HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY has also showed rich practical achievements. It is understood that HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY has provided technical support for the first provincial-level collaborative management platform for pollution reduction and carbon reduction in China – Zhejiang Province, which aims to provide support tools for pollutant management, carbon emission rights management and enterprise pollution reduction and carbon reduction services in the province. So far, the platform has provided integrated management services of carbon and emission rights for more than 1,600 enterprises in Zhejiang Province, and is expected to manage more than 200 million tons of carbon emissions, and will gradually cover more than 20,000 emission right permit enterprises in the province.

Promoting the circulation of data elements, improving data credibility and enhancing data authentication …… At present, blockchain technology is constantly transforming into the “capillary” of the digital society, invisibly constructing a series of intelligent and digital application scenarios. Su Ziqian said that the Hong Kong branch of HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY will actively embrace Metaverse, Web3.0 and other innovative industries, provide excellent services and support to global customers and partners, and promote the digital transformation and change of the industry.

On the eve of the opening of InnoEX, the Hong Kong Web3.0 Association was officially established, of which Chen Chun, Chief Scientist of HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY, is the Honorary President of the Association. This has set up a solid “watchtower” for the company to go abroad. “On the one hand, we will make the original achievements stronger and better at home, and continue to develop expansion projects in many provinces and cities. On the other hand, we will continue to blossom overseas and promote the deep transformation of blockchain achievements globally.” Su Ziqian said that the company will take this exhibition as an opportunity, and also make full use of the driving role of Web3.0 Association, so that the blockchain innovation achievements of HYPERCHAIN TECHNOLOGY can go out of the country and provide strong development momentum for the global digital era.

Hashtag: #HYPERCHAIN

