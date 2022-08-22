logo
India
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in poll-bound Gujarat today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will embark on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the AAP government’s previous excise policy.

The AAP leaders will reach Ahmedabad on Monday and address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar. They will also attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

“On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get free and good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth,” Mr Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s statement came a day after the CBI searched Sisodia’s home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy.

During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of the state, ranging from free electricity supply to improving healthcare services.

With inputs from NDTV

