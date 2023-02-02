Asian Stationery & Office Products Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 2 February 2023 –Asian Stationery & Office Products Online Exhibition (ASOP 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from January 9 to April 30, 2023, and is expected to bring an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia www.e-tradeasia.com ), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedules of HKISF (Hong Kong International Stationery Fair), Paperworld Frankfurt, Reed Gift Fairs Sydney and Giftionery Taipei (Giftionery & Culture Creative, Taipei) to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.

TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Stationery & Office Products Online Exhibition (ASOP 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of Stationery & Office Products to participate in the exhibition. Top-notch brands such as FRIEND CHIU, HIGHGRADE TECH, FLYWELL INTERNATIONAL, ELASTIN INTERNATIONAL and YEU CHYUAN are all gearing up to showcase their newest products.

Manufacturers and product categories have covered Art & Craft, Art & Drafting Supply, Bags, Binding & Cutting, Computer Accessory & Peripheral, Computer Input Device, Desk Supply, Educational Supply, Festival & Party Supply, Gift & Gift Set, Gift Packaging & Accessory, Office Equipment, Office Furniture, Office Kitchen, Office Stationery, Paper & Paper Product, Paper Machinery, Printer Supply, Promotional Product, Publishing Supply, Writing Supply, Wired Ombre Ribbon, Bow Ribbon, Heavy Duty Single Ultra wide Monitor Arm, Single Ultra wide Monitor Arm, Flat Chrome Kitchen Napkin Holder, Wooden Console Table, PVC Printed Sheet, Binding Paper, Bi-Color Mini Glue Gun and Embossing Heat Gun with thousands of the latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.

ASOP 2023 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/19/Asian-Stationery-Office-Products-Online-Exhibition-2023.html

Although the Covid-19 epidemic is gradually slowing down, European and American countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover. Traditional exhibitions have significantly been hindered. At this time, online activities have become mainstream. The Asian Stationery & Office Products Online Exhibition 2023 (ASOP 2023) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit, they can further see the manufacturer’s particular page and leave information simultaneously.

TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, more than 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.

TradeAsia has also established cooperative relationships with hundreds of trade entities worldwide, exchanging marketing promotion exposures. Therefore, suppliers have a good chance to spread information to global platforms or exhibition entities simultaneously. Through this effort, we will significantly increase participation with global marketing power. ASOP 2023 Online Exhibition will also be broadcast globally.

