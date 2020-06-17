Quantcast
Thursday / June 18.
logo
mobile-logo
HomeCompaniesAstraZeneca launches GCC innovation hub
Companies
0 likes
19 seen
0 Comments

AstraZeneca launches GCC innovation hub

Arabian Post Staff

AstraZeneca has launched its GCC Health Innovation Hub, a culmination of digital innovation efforts by the Company to make diagnosis and treatment easier for diabetic patients, in conjunction with UK medtech start-up Gendius, which specialises in remote disease management.

As a result of this partnership, HealthGATE – an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform and app to support diabetic patient care in the GCC – will be launched later this year. The HealthGATE app will work as a gateway between healthcare professionals and patients, enabling collaboration for personalised care and the use of AI for better disease management.

With Intellin, Gendius’ application service, HealthGATE will use AI to actively monitor patients’ diabetes management and uses their clinical history to highlight their risk for developing diabetes-related complications, such as cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, amputation and blindness. Its algorithms analyse users’ health and wellbeing data to provide individually tailored, clinically validated educational content and guidance, to help people with diabetes manage their condition more effectively.

Gendius CEO, Rory Cameron, said: “Diabetes is an increasing health and economic burden across the Gulf region, but effective diabetes management has huge scope for reducing that burden. Our Intellin technology platform is going to sit at the centre of this programme, and we are hugely excited to be bringing our innovative technology directly to GCC healthcare professionals and patients.”

HealthGATE builds on the success of AstraZeneca EduGATE; launched in Saudi Arabia in March 2019, this platform proved to be an instant success with HCPs, with more than 9,500 medical professionals registering within the first few months. EduGATE provides an accessible service to share patient materials, medical guidelines, live streaming events, online accreditations and more, creating an education and enrichment experience for physicians across the country. EduGATE is now expanding to the wider GCC region.

The partnership between AstraZeneca and Gendius in the GCC is part of AstraZeneca’s broader initiative to create integrated science ecosystems through local bio-hubs across the world. The Emerging Market Health Innovation Hubs improve local capacity for R&D to address local needs and reinforce AstraZeneca’s commitment to create and strengthen partnerships across emerging biomedical clusters to accelerate innovation, increase healthcare access and improve outcomes for patients and society.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Related posts

Companies
Politics
Banking & Finance
Politics
Featured
Featured
Arabian Post
About Us

The Arabian Post offers you the best of all stories of the day aggregated from multiple networks around the world along with original contributions and analysis by TAP’s own staff.

The Arabian Post is the only news website one needs to access to be up to date with the latest happenings around the world, with reports drawn from top news sources, including wire services, broadcasters, newspapers, magazines and most popular online news sites.

Network:

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post