AtkinsRéalis awarded engineering design services contract for API manufacturing facility in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 November 2023 – AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded an engineering and design services contract by WuXi STA, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, to support the first phase of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Singapore. The facility aims to further enable WuXi STA’s global partners to advance healthcare innovations by providing state-of-the-art laboratories and a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to customers worldwide.

This greenfield project will be a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) compliant API manufacturing facility on a 200,000 m2 land parcel and will provide a range of high-quality services with greater flexibility, allowing WuXi STA to better help partners worldwide advance drug discoveries and development and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients in need. As part of the design services mandate, AtkinsRéalis will adopt BIM solution for the architecture, mechanical, electrical, piping and structural delivery of the project to ensure efficiency and value.

“As a leading engineering, design and project management consultancy, we help our clients facilitate a healthier world by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence to deliver innovative medicines,” commented Wing Law, Chief Executive Officer, Asia, AtkinsRéalis. “This project will play a key role in positioning Singapore as a global biopharmaceutical hub and strengthening WuXi STA’s offering to customers worldwide. Our extensive design capabilities across Asia, along with global experience, well position us to undertake this project to the highest international standards and ensure improved operating efficiency, supporting WuXi STA’s long-term sustainability goals.”

When completed, the Singapore site will play a critical role in WuXi AppTec’s global network across Asia, Europe, and North America, meeting the growing demand from multinational customers and strengthening collaborations with a wide range of partners. AtkinsRéalis has developed best-in-class engineering and project delivery solutions for biopharmaceutical projects. In Asia, the Company has supported key clients in buildings and places, industrial, transportation and water sectors by providing its end-to-end design, engineering, procurement and construction management services.
About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world’s infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

