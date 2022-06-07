Aventis Learning Group To Hold Phygital Metaverse Event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 June 2022 – Aventis Learning Group is excited to announce its first phygital event, “ Getting Into The Metaverse and Web3 – The Next Frontier ,” on 30June 2022. The event will be available live on 3 different modes – physically at Concorde Hotel Singapore, virtually through Zoom and digitally on Metaverse via Decentraland.

Scheduled on 30th June 2022, from 9am to 5pm, this 1-day professional development course explores how the metaverse can unlock opportunities for businesses. By the end of this digital transformation course, participants will gain a deeper understanding of phygital business models, how the metaverse works, and how to leverage digital assets to grow their company.

The CEO and Founder of IKIGUIDE Metaverse Collective, Ms Soh Wan Wei will be speaking at this event. Ms Soh is a local tech futurist and thought leader in the metaverse and Web 3.0 space. A well sought-after speaker, she has presented at over 50 prominent blockchain and artificial intelligence industry conferences across the world, including the Blockchain Summit Singapore in 2019.

The metaverse economy is growing at a rapid speed, with reputable brands such as Adidas, JP Morgan, and Samsung purchasing virtual real estate in the metaverse in recent months. Moreover, a recent report by Citibank has forecasted that the metaverse could be worth $13 trillion by 2030. Hence, it is beneficial for working professionals to learn how to tap on the metaverse to transform and grow their businesses.

Mr Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Learning Group said, “We are extremely excited about this event. As the pioneer in our first-ever tri-dimensional event, this first-of-its-kind metaverse event showcases the immersive metaverse experience brands can leverage on to grow their presence and enhance their customers’ experience.”

“At Aventis, we celebrate that the metaverse is upon us and that it will help us democratise executive education across ASEAN, which has a growing population of over 700 million. The metaverse will be omnipresent and with rapid technological advancements, able to bring us new immersive learning experiences. Aventis’ metaverse offers a hybrid world of enormous potential. We, as educators, play an important role to ensure the building of a collaborative, positive, and safe learning environment for all our learners. The metaverse is not a direct replacement for face-to-face classes, rather, it is complementary and adds an exciting new dimension to our existing learning model. The Phygital approach will also put us in good stead to allow our learners and alumni to learn, grow, and connect with like-minded professionals and senior executives across ASEAN. Lastly, our Learn-to-Earn model will encourage learners and corporate sponsors to work together and foster a self-sustainable community and ecosystem across ASEAN,” said Mr Teo.

Aventis Learning Group is a multi-award-winning provider of online courses in Singapore. Established in 2008, the organisation is a corporate training solutions provider that offers cutting-edge professional in-house training courses and solutions for working professionals to keep up with evolving industry trends. Their upcoming “Getting Into the Metaverse and Web3 – The Next Frontier” course is priced at $350 – exclusive of GST and inclusive of an e-certificate and learning materials.

