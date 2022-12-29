AYASA Globo won the HFM 2022 Asian Services Awards for the third consecutive year

Edward Yum, Founder & Group CEO, AYASA Globo

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – One of the leading one-stop financial services providers, AYASA Globo is honored to announce that it won the “Best administrator – boutique and emerging managers” at HFM Asian Services Awards 2022. This is the third year in a row that AYASA Globo received the award in this category. This award scheme, now in their 16year, aims to recognize those hedge fund service providers who demonstrate outstanding services. The awards are the most important and influential hedge fund awards in the calendar, with the best-performing funds and related companies all vying for industry-wide recognition.

“We are grateful to have won the HFM award for 3-year in a row with such magnificent recognition from the organizer which is like the ‘Oscars’ in hedge fund industry. We would like to express our gratitude to our clients and our staff who supported our company and contributed to our new milestone in this challenging time. Hence, we will continue to provide the high-quality services to both established and emerging fund managers” said Edward Yum, Founder & Group CEO, AYASA Globo.

AYASA Globo can maintain 98% of the client retention rate

AYASA Globo managed to sustain growth and maintain high retention rate over the past few years. The advantage of having the full operation, compliance and relationship teams stationed in Hong Kong facilitates the delivery of high-quality client service to promptly respond to all clients’ queries. It also insists on no outsourcing to other cities at all so it can guarantee high-quality client services. As a result, AYASA Globo maintains 98% of the client retention rate in 2021 which is an impressive number in a B2B business.

Strong growth in business despite the pandemic

AYASA Globo managed to sustain growth in 2020-2022 despite the outbreak of COVID-19, AYASA Globo still have numerous new funds launched with it and continued to engage it as their fund administrators. 2021 was actually a record high for AYASA Globo in terms of the numbers of new funds launched. It has a 56% growth of fund administration fee revenue in 2021/22 compared to 2020/21. Number of funds under administration: approaching 200 funds in 2021, 114% increase in AUM compared to last year. The result was quite outstanding comparing with the other financial institutions.

Edward Yum further added “AYASA Globo is opening a new office in Singapore next quarter and planning to set up an office in London as well, it allows us to deliver a more comprehensive service to our clients. Together with the development of our own fintech product – AGenius, I believe AYASA Globo will be able to uplift our service beyond industry standard.”

About HFM Award

Year-on-year, the With Intelligence HFM Asian Services Awards recognizes and rewards hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client services, innovative product development, strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months. The rigorous judging process, based on the views of a panel of leading hedge fund COOs, CFOs, CCOs, GCs, and CTOs, ensures that the Awards recognize those driving up service standards across the sector and stand out from the crowd as the ones the big providers really want to win.

About AYASA Globo

Founded in 2014, AYASA Globo Financial Services has its presence in multiple cities and countries across the world including the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Dubai, Zurich, Chicago, Panama, BVI. Utilizing the expertise and years of international experience among Funds service, Wealth and Tax Planning, Trust and Trustee, Corporate Structuring, Compliance and Escrow Agent Service, it offers tailor-made solutions to every client while efficiency is well guaranteed. Full fund administration and relationship teams are located in Hong Kong that could provide direct and effective communications that meet clients’ needs.

