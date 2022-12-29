ONYX Hospitality Group Expands Its Footprint with the Opening of Y Hotel in Hong Kong

One-month free stay to be given out as part of the celebratory activities

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – ONYX Hospitality Group continues the expansion of its portfolio with the launch of Y Hotel Hong Kong. The 96-room Y Hotel, set along the tram line in the Sheung Wan area – a neighbourhood full of history and charm, officially opened its door on 23 December 2022.

The fully non-smoking Y Hotel offers rooms ranging from Classic to One Bedroom Harbour Suite overlooking the city or harbour. All rooms and suites effortlessly blend timeless simplicity with tasteful, contemporary décor, featuring a workspace, a LED TV set with international channels and a capsule coffee machine. With the usage of the warm, earth-tone colour scheme and the installation of the comfortable Slumberland beds and blackout curtains, a good night’s rest is ensured for all.

Additionally, Y Hotel offers facilities such as iLink – an indoor area equipped with tablets and internet connection, Terrace – an open-air leisure space and self-check-in kiosks. Source Bar, located on the first floor of the hotel, is now soft opened, serving guests some of the finest cocktails and canapés.

Situated on Hong Kong’s famous Dried Seafood Street, a section of Des Voeux Road West in the Sheung Wan and Sai Ying Pun area, Y Hotel is just steps away from both buses and the “Ding Ding” tram stops, and is a three-minute walk away from the Sai Ying Pun MTR station. Slightly further afield is the Central Ferry Pier with links to Kowloon and elsewhere. Also nearby is the Hong Kong Macau Ferry Terminal, the hop-on point for the ferry and the helicopter linking Hong Kong with Macau.

In celebration of its opening, Y Hotel is running a special hot deal on its official website with 20% discount offered on Best Flexible Rate. ONYX Rewards members can receive an extra 10% discount on this offer. Furthermore, the hotel will be running free room night giveaways on its official social media accounts as part of the celebratory activities. Participants can win up to a one-month stay in Y Hotel! For more information or reservations, please visit www.mosaic-collection.com/yhotel-hongkong and follow Y Hotel on Facebook @yhotelhongkong and Instagram @yhotelhongkong.

Based in Bangkok, ONYX Hospitality Group currently operates over 40 properties across Asia Pacific, with additional 10 projects in the pipeline. Most recently, it welcomed two new Shama properties in Bangkok – Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok and Shama Ekamai Bangkok, to the portfolio and launched two new Amari hotels in Malaysia – Amari Kuala Lumpur and Amari SPICE Penang.

About ONYX

ONYX Hospitality Group operates several diverse yet complementary brands – Amari, Shama and OZO – each catering to the distinctive requirements of today’s business and leisure travellers. ONYX reaches beyond its Thai roots to offer innovative management solutions across Asia-Pacific region. Visit www.onyx-hospitality.com.

