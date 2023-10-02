Azad denies rumours of his appointment as JK L-G

Former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said he was not interested in becoming the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, dispelling “rumours” in this regard.

The former Congress leader said he was not looking for employment but wanted to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I will request people not to trust the rumour mills which are working in overdrive…. There is a fresh rumour here that Ghulam Nabi Azad is going to be the next LG.”

“I have not come (to Jammu and Kashmir) looking for a job, I want to serve the people,” Ghulam Nabi Azad said addressing a rally to mark the foundation day of his Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) which he formed last year after parting ways with the Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said some people were trying to give the impression that he was looking for rehabilitation.

“When I came here in 2005 (as chief minister), I left two prized (Union) ministries – Housing and Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs – to serve the people. It was not as if I was without work,” he said referring to criticism by some quarters that he returned to Jammu and Kashmir politics at the behest of the BJP.

Azad said unemployment and inflation were two main problems facing Jammu and Kashmir which he wants to address by exploiting the tourism potential of the region. The former chief minister said tourism has the potential to provide a livelihood for all sections of the society.

“Article 35A, subsequently Article 35B, was not announced after Independence. It was brought by the Maharaja (Hari Singh) in 1925. I said this in Parliament that had the BJP known that they would not have touched Article 370 and Article 35A. This mistake pushed us further back. There was an uncertainty whether the land will stay with us or not,” he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad asked party leaders not to make personal attacks against opponents.