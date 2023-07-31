logo
HomeAsian News by Media-OutreachBen Carey to Join Chubb as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific
Asian News by Media-Outreach
0 likes

Ben Carey to Join Chubb as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 July 2023 – Chubb announced today that Ben Carey will return to its general insurance business as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific in Q1 2024. In this newly created role, Carey will be responsible for Chubb’s field organisation, comprising 12 markets and 69 branch offices across the region, delivering a portfolio of capabilities and services to agency and broker distribution partners.

Based in Singapore, Carey will report to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific, and join the company’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carey has more than 20 years’ experience working in senior management and underwriting roles. He joins Chubb from Everest, where he was the Regional Head of Insurance for Asia and Chief Executive, Singapore. Prior to this, Carey worked for Chubb for 19 years in various roles across Asia Pacific, London and New York, including Head of Distribution & Client Management, Asia, and Senior Vice President of A&H, Overseas General Insurance.

On announcing Carey’s appointment, McNamee said, “Ben is a respected leader and skilled insurance practitioner, and we are thrilled that he will be returning to Chubb. As Head of Field Operations for Asia Pacific, he will be responsible for performance across all our branches, delivering the best of Chubb to our core distribution partners who are so critical to our success.”

Hashtag: #Chubb

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: .

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Ben Carey to Join Chubb as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific // Ukraine counteroffensive makes progress // Phoenix sees 30 days of 110º+ weather // Heat wave conspiracies spread online // Russia attacks more Ukrainian grain, sending global prices skyrocketing // July likely to be hottest month on record // Russia extends compulsory service age to 30 // Recent heat wave due to climate change // Power Healthy Relationships with Food in Your Home and Community // US to offer $345m in military aid to Taiwan // UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cyprus // Antarctica hits record low temp // Beyond Social Media: Digital Business Lab Celebrates 10 Years of Crafting Online Communities while Anticipating Future Growth in Mainland China and Web 3.0 Investments // Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE’s pioneering experience in AI // Climate change may destroy critical ocean current system // Lalu ‘predicts’ Modi will settle abroad after 2024 poll // School Recruitment Scam Is Having Impact On Bengalee Teachers In Assam // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 31 Jul 2023 // Teachers’ role not limited to imparting academic knowledge: Abdullah bin Zayed // Delhi minister pulls up official over flood relief delays //