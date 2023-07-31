Ben Carey to Join Chubb as Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 31 July 2023 – Chubb announced today thatwill return to its general insurance businessas Head of Field Operations, Asia Pacific in Q1 2024. In this newly created role, Careywill be responsible for Chubb’s field organisation, comprising 12 markets and 69 branch offices across the region, delivering a portfolio of capabilities and services to agency and broker distribution partners.

Based in Singapore, Carey will report to Paul McNamee, Regional President of Asia Pacific, and join the company’s Asia Pacific Executive Committee.

Carey has more than 20 years’ experience working in senior management and underwriting roles. He joins Chubb from Everest, where he was the Regional Head of Insurance for Asia and Chief Executive, Singapore. Prior to this, Carey worked for Chubb for 19 years in various roles across Asia Pacific, London and New York, including Head of Distribution & Client Management, Asia, and Senior Vice President of A&H, Overseas General Insurance.

On announcing Carey’s appointment, McNamee said, “Ben is a respected leader and skilled insurance practitioner, and we are thrilled that he will be returning to Chubb. As Head of Field Operations for Asia Pacific, he will be responsible for performance across all our branches, delivering the best of Chubb to our core distribution partners who are so critical to our success.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.