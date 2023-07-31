The 12th Beauty and Lifestyle Expo and Global Beauty and Lifestyle Summit Successfully Held, Emphasizing the Importance of Compound Interest Thinking

In the first half of the year, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle orchestrated the “Influencer Festival” and the “Global Treasure Brand Plan,” centered around tier-1 and tier-2 influencers in distinct niches. They conducted over 10 brand-channel product matching salons and nearly 20 sessions of recruiting group-buying heads to bolster sales salons. Moreover, they cultivated a product manager community comprising over 2,000 individuals and established a comprehensive industry-academia-research system with more than 50 experts and scholars. For the second half of the year, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle will continue to help the industry into the “Compound Interest Era” by adhering to three strategic focus areas: “Influencers and Live-streaming E-commerce,” “Channel Strategies,” and “Product Excellence.”
During this period, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has organized the Cosmetic Innovation Technology Summit, the Private Domain E-commerce Summit, and sourcing meetings with live-streaming influencers from platforms like Douyin and Kuaishou.
Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has set up four central exhibition pavilions: the National Brand Pavilion, the Great Word-of-Mouth and Favourite Products Pavilion, the Imported Brand Pavilion, and the Emerging Trends Pavilion.
Yi Beauty & Lifestyle released the “Top 100 Channels List,” which gathers high-quality channels with comprehensive capabilities within the industry and infuses vitality into China’s beauty and fashion sector.
Yi Beauty & Lifestyle boasts an extensive network of members across all channels, with over 4,000 brand members spanning more than 50 countries and regions, thus wielding a profound influence within the beauty and lifestyle industry. Presently, Chinese beauty brands are going abroad, capturing the attention of international markets. To better serve its members and friends, Yi Beauty & Lifestyle has initiated the “Sailing Forth Overseas Expansion Plan”, collaborating with prominent platforms and enterprises. Yi Beauty & Lifestyle extends a warm invitation to outstanding overseas brands to connect and collaborate with them.
