logo
HomeIndiaBengal Assembly motion condemns Manipur violence
India
0 likes

Bengal Assembly motion condemns Manipur violence

bengal congress in utter confusion over mamatas olive branch to the party

The West Bengal assembly on Monday passed a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, amid opposition by the BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay read out the motion in the House in the second half of the assembly session.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the role of the BJP and the Union government in tackling the situation in the strife-torn state.

“The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame that the PM can go on foreign trips, but can’t go to Manipur,” she said.

Banerjee said, “if the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to restore peace.” Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, said, “The discussion is illegal as the matter is sub-judice.” “We will move court against this illegal decision to allow discussion on Manipur. This is against the ethos of federal structure,” he said.

The BJP, which participated in the discussion, staged a walkout after the chief minister’s speech.

With inputs from News18

The post Bengal Assembly motion condemns Manipur violence first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
UAE participates in 18th Extraordinary Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to address repeated desecration and burning of copies of Holy Quran // 10,000 heat records broken last month // Anti-BJP Alliance India Raises The Stakes For Modi-Led NDA // Extreme heat kills 8 dogs on way to K9 training facility // Prime Minster Has Copied Mamata’s “’Mamati Manush’ Slogan In His Latest Campaign // Crimea bridge closed // Ukrainian drone allegedly strikes Moscow high rise // Anker’s NEBULA Mars 3 Projector is Purpose-Built for the Outdoors // India Yet To Become Preferred FDI Destination Despite Good GDP Growth // Narendra Modi Govt Wants Data To Be Collated To Suit Political Interests // UAE humanitarian delegation visits Chad-based Emirati field hospital’s inpatients // Russia extends compulsory service age to 30 // US cluster bombs making a difference in Ukraine // Russia attacks Ukraine grain stores // ED attaches Lalu assets in land for jobs scam // 2024 expected to be hotter than this year // Climate change may destroy critical ocean current system // Russia attacks more Ukrainian grain, sending global prices skyrocketing // Al Dhaid Dates Festival awards 130 winners attracts thousands of visitors // Ukraine counteroffensive makes progress //