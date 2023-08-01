ED attaches Lalu assets in land for jobs scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached the properties of Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav the land-for-job scam.

The properties include Yadav family’s Delhi and Patna property, including a residential house in New Friends Colony.

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties.

This comes as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday named Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in addition to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in its fresh chargesheet in connection with the Land for Job Scams.

The charge sheet, which also names 14 others, is the second charge sheet in the case.

The charge sheet filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court alleged that Tejashwi and Rabri were beneficiaries of the alleged crime.

Besides members of the Yadav family, the CBI has also named AK Infosystems and several middlemen in the case, they said. The charge sheet was filed in a special CBI court.

In the case, the ED has till now recorded the statement of Prasad’s wife and former Bihar chief Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months.

Accusations are that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009 substitutes from Patna were appointed in various zonal railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.