Bhima Koregaon Prisoners Complete Four Years Of Their Arrests On June 6

By Satyaki Chakraborty

The Bhima Koregaon case prisoners complete four years of their arrests in jails on June 6, 2022 and on this very day, the jailed activists issued an open letter to the people of the country and those who still love freedom for human rights activities. In this poignant statement, they have asserted that their suffering is nothing compared to many other prisoners who have spent years together with a smile on their face.

Written by activists Professor Shoma Sen, Advocate Gadling, Rona Wilson, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale, on behalf of themselves and ten others, the letter tells the public that they were jailed to stifle dissent under anti-terror laws, being used rampantly. The letter was available courtesy The Leaflet.

“These laws paralyze a person from defending herself. When bail is demanded, same is condescendingly rejected. Statistics will reveal that it takes about 5-10 years in India (and 8-10 years in Maharashtra) to get bail, till then one must languish in jail. This is the elaborate scheme created by the rulers to destroy persons [sic] social, economic, psychological and emotional life”, the letter reads.

The letter claims that they are all prisoners because of their conscience, sensitivity, and feelings, which they did not divorce, unlike the rulers. “Even in the darkness of these fetters, our conscience is wide awake; rather this has helped make it even sharper”, they write.

In these four years, they assert that they have not just kept themselves alive, but lively too. “We are in solitary confines. Be it momentarily each of us, have taken a deep dive in darks of depression; yet we never bowed down. We never begged for release. We never cried. We never wrote any apology petition”, they write.

The letter reminds people that anti-people regimes use the prison as one of their most crucial weapons, and basic human amenities, which are traditionally considered as parameters of development of civilization, are kept away from there. “Thus it has become a routine to raise voice against the injustice, and then agitating against it. Here, you need to create your own space, then the prison life becomes kind of liveable, bearable. This struggle of ours is every day chore [sic]…”, the letter shares, explaining how they make sense of their current agony.

Thanking their well-wishers for their support and all forms of assistance in these trying times, the Bhima Koregaon accused activists and academics express their hope that the unprecedented backing, public outcry and relentless efforts in their support will bear fruit one day.

