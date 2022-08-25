Bhupendra Chaudhary tipped to be UP BJP chief

Uttar Pradesh minister Bhupendra Chaudhary is likely to be appointed the BJP’s state unit chief, sources said on Wednesday.
Chaudhary, a Jat leader from western Uttar Pradesh, met BJP president J P Nadda late on Wednesday evening, they said. Chaudhary will replace Swatantra Dev Singh, who has been made the minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government.
With the chief minister hailing from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP looks to strike a regional balance with the appointment of Chaudhary as the party’s state chief.
With inputs from News18
