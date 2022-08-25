Complaint filed against Bihar minister for Gaya temple visit

A complaint petition was filed on Wednesday in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against IT Minister Mohammad Israel Mansuri for visiting the Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Muzaffarpur-based social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar filed the complaint seeking an FIR be registered against the minister for “hurting religious sentiments of Hindus”.

“My client, in his complaint, said that the minister, being a Muslim, should not have visited the Vishnupad temple as only those who follow the Sanatana Dharma are allowed to visit the temple.

“My client sought an FIR be registered against the minister for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court will hear the matter on September 2,” Ravindra Kumar Singh, lawyer of Parashar, told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed dismay over the controversy around Mansuri, his cabinet colleague, visiting the temple. Kumar blamed the controversy on “divisive” politics of the BJP, his former ally, while talking to reporters on the assembly premises in Patna.

“They (BJP) have been wanting to divide the society by raising non issues. What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me?” asked the JD(U) supremo. Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim, had accompanied the CM on his tour of Gaya earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple. BJP leaders had fulminated, citing a notice board on the premises that says “only followers of Sanatana Dharma” will be allowed to enter.

