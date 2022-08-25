logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaComplaint filed against Bihar minister for Gaya temple visit
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

Complaint filed against Bihar minister for Gaya temple visit

A complaint petition was filed on Wednesday in a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur against IT Minister Mohammad Israel Mansuri for visiting the Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Muzaffarpur-based social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar filed the complaint seeking an FIR be registered against the minister for “hurting religious sentiments of Hindus”.

“My client, in his complaint, said that the minister, being a Muslim, should not have visited the Vishnupad temple as only those who follow the Sanatana Dharma are allowed to visit the temple.

“My client sought an FIR be registered against the minister for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court will hear the matter on September 2,” Ravindra Kumar Singh, lawyer of Parashar, told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed dismay over the controversy around Mansuri, his cabinet colleague, visiting the temple. Kumar blamed the controversy on “divisive” politics of the BJP, his former ally, while talking to reporters on the assembly premises in Patna.

“They (BJP) have been wanting to divide the society by raising non issues. What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me?” asked the JD(U) supremo. Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim, had accompanied the CM on his tour of Gaya earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple. BJP leaders had fulminated, citing a notice board on the premises that says “only followers of Sanatana Dharma” will be allowed to enter.

With inputs from News18

The post Complaint filed against Bihar minister for Gaya temple visit first appeared on IPA Newspack.

IPA News



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 