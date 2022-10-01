Bihar RJD chief wants to see Nitish in Delhi, Tejashwi in Patna

A day after RJD Bihar chief Jagadanand Singh said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will give the responsibility of the state to Tejashwi Yadav in 2023, he said that the latter has an image of a great socialist leader and he has to lead the country.

“If Nitish Kumar would lead the country in 2024, he would give the post of chief minister to Tejashwi Yadav. This is my statement and there is no timeline in it,” Singh said after arriving to Patna from Delhi on Friday.

“My statement was twisted by the media. I have said that Tejashwi Yadav is a popular youth leader of Bihar and everyone one looking towards him. He has promised 10 lakh jobs and CM Nitish Kumar extended it to 20 lakh. Now, the government of grand alliance has started giving appointment letters to the unemployed persons. He is fulfilling his promise,” Singh said.

“…Unemployment reached the highest level under the NDA government. They did not give jobs to unemployed persons. Now, we have started it and are giving jobs to unemployed persons… We are offering jobs with the expectation of increasing production in every sector. It will help increasing the earning and accordingly the purchasing power,” the RJD leader added.

Besides Singh, another RJD leader Bhai Virendra, the MLA from Maner also advocated for making Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister and Nitish Kumar do the politics at Centre.

Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD-U parliamentary board said that the statement of Singh has no value. “We do not take him seriously. Nitish Kumar will remain Chief Minister till 2025 and beyond.”

With inputs from News18