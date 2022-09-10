BingX Introduces Zero Fee For Spot Trading

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 September 2022 – BingX, the leading social trading crypto exchange, is proud to announce that it has eliminated fees on spot trading. All maker, taker, and grid robot transactions in spot trading will enjoy the benefit of zero transaction fees.

Zero-fee trading took effect from Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022, at 2 pm (UTC +8), applicable across all spot trading volumes, and is subject to further notice.

It facilitates traders to align their positions with popular coins like BTC, ETH, MATIC, PSG, ADA, SHIB, LUNC, OP, STG, DOGE, CHZ, and IDO. This is BingX’s way of saying thank you to its community for their unwavering support. Allowing users to trade without fees also gives them a chance to benefit from crypto trading. BingX’s move towards zero transaction fees for spot trading and their demo crypto trading feature is clearly in tandem with their business motto “Trading Made Easy”.

“All users will enjoy zero fees for all spot trading pairs. Waiving fees are for the good of all users as it helps make crypto more accessible and inclusive for everyone”, says Elvisco Carrington, Communications & PR Director at BingX.

Start maximising your trades on the leading social trading exchange with zero transaction fees now on BingX.COM!

Hashtag: #BingX

About BingX

BingX strives to be the gateway to crypto and will continue to make efforts to improve the crypto exchange industry by developing endless possibilities, improving brand awareness, and enhancing already existing features to provide a more user-centric trading experience.

Having gained regulatory licenses in Canada, the USA, Lithuania, and Australia and recently being given the best rating by CertiK for asset and trading security, BingX is giving back to the community. BingX also consistently updates new coin prices on top of existing popular coins like Bitcoin prices & Ethereum prices.

Other Beneficial Links :

BingX Crypto Derivatives Trading

BTC & ETH Affiliate Program