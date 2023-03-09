BJP Approached Polls In North East States As A Dress Rehearsal For 2024

By Binoy Viswam

Tripura is once again thrown into the pool of disarray. The innocent people of the north-eastern state are experiencing what the BJP has in store for them, once back in power. For a short span of time during the election campaign the people there hoped to breathe peacefully. They expected the BJP to bid at least a temporary farewell to the politics of violence, as part of their electoral strategy. Along with their pseudo claims of achievements, BJP leaders promised peace for Tripura. It was only to hoodwink the people. Vandalism was the BJP hallmark all along the poll process. Once the results are out, RSS-BJP unleashed unprecedented violence on the people with a vengeance.

Their heavy weights led by Modi-Shah combine initiated a second innings with imposing majority. Muscle and money power were lavishly spent only with that goal in mind. Central ministers were roaming across the state. Still, they could garner only a narrow victory with a wafer thin majority. BJP lost 10 percent of vote share and their opportunistic alliance lost 11 seats in the sixty member assembly. The RSS philosophy at such occasions has tutored their cadre to jump up on the people to punish them. In constituencies where they lost, RSS-BJP combine attacks the people to teach them a lesson. In places wherever they won people are at the receiving end. For a party trained in the fascist ideology, democracy and its proclaimed values are always targets of attack. The democratic forces in Tripura today are passing through that experience.

The BJP approached the north-east election as a dress rehearsal for the decisive battle in 2024. All their arms and ammunitions, ruthlessness and cunningness were applied in abundance. Their one and only agenda was to capture power. In Meghalaya where BJP won only two seats, what Modi did shows the real face of that party. Conrad K Sangma, the man who was termed as the embodiment of corruption, became their alliance leader overnight and Modi himself flew down to Shillong to solemnize his swearing in.

The story in Nagaland was also not different. The BJP’s greed for even the smallest power share is unmasked everywhere. For them power is not for the wellbeing of the people. It is for supporting the loot of Adanis that they are so keen to capture power by hook or crook. To pave that path clear RSS-BJP suppresses the people and strangles their democratic right to live peacefully. Tripura is going through that turmoil. This is the time for all secular democratic forces in the country to stand united with the sisters and brothers of Tripura. (IPA Service)

