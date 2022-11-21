BJP, Cong field dynasty candidates in 20 Gujarat seats

Though frowned upon and favoured in equal measures by parties of different hues, dynastic politics is a traditional feature of electoral contests in the country and the next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls are no exception.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress have together fielded sons of sitting and former MLAs in at least 20 of the total 182 constituencies.

The opposition Congress has fielded 13 such candidates and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to seven.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

According to analysts, political parties are at times compelled to give tickets to dynasts either due to the strong ‘winnability’ factor or in the absence of an alternative in the constituencies where these leaders wield clout.

With inputs from News18