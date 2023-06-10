logo
Just in:
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye // Diabetes Is A New Pandemic In India Needing Immediate Action // UAE notes importance of aligning energy policies with global climate goals, during Astana International Forum // City Energy and Senoko Energy embark on collaborative effort to support Singapore’s Green agenda; starting with the exploration of hydrogen opportunities // Election won, economy lost! // HKUST professor and VC of $12 billion startups, appointed as visiting distinguished professor at KAUST // High Q4 GDP Data Makes No Difference To The Poor State Of Indian Economy // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials // Cong spikes reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party // Abdullah bin Zayed meets US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism // National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // BJP Leadership Wooing The Break Away NDA Allies Desperately Before 2024 Polls // KGI Asia: 2023 Mid-Year Global Market Outlook Harness the Potential of the East // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership // BJP questions ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ in Gandhi family // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // NLA celebrates International Archives Day // Kerry Logistics Network Expands Electronics After-sales Services to Add Value to the Consumer Experience // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 //
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP

mp cm chouhan to campaign for bjp in poll bound gujarat on november 18 1

It is a promise of Rs 1,000 per month versus Rs 1,500 per month and an LPG cylinder for Rs 500 – the ruling BJP and the Congress are going all out to woo women voters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Last month, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath promised the cash dole as the party had tasted success with this formula in Karnataka. Soon, chief minister Shivraj Chouhan also chose to fast-track the ‘freebies’ route and promised to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the bank accounts of nearly 1.25 crore poor women starting Saturday. Along with that, he will also transfer Rs 2,000 into the bank accounts of 80 lakh farmers in the state as a biannual instalment for CM Kisan Kalyan Yojana started last year. This is in addition to three instalments of Rs 2,000 each sent to farmers every year by the Centre under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

In January, Chouhan had promised the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ under which the state government now stands to spend a whopping Rs 12,500 crore per year. Registrations were subsequently carried out as the government said only 23 percent women in the state were employed, against 58 percent men. The government said this affected the self-sufficiency of women and, hence, an aid of Rs 1,000 per month will be given to them after the registration process was complete.

In the Karnataka elections, the Congress had promised Rs 2,000 per month to women – a factor that played a big role in the party’s win while the BJP did not opt for a cash dole to women. Soon after those polls, Nath had announced that if his party came to power in the upcoming elections, it will give Rs 1,500 per month to women along with an LPG cylinder at the subsidised price of Rs 500, which otherwise costs upwards of Rs 1,000 at present.

Women voters make up close to 48 percent of MP’s electorate. “All this will translate to Rs 2,000 a month to every woman in the state if Congress government is formed. We have also promised 100 units of free electricity and half the rate up to 200 units. Effectively, Congress promises are more than double the BJP’s dole of Rs 1,000 per month for women… the BJP is under pressure due to this,” a senior state Congress leader told News18.

With inputs from News18

The post BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP first appeared on IPA Newspack.

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
Columns
India
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Fed rate hike: Revisit to 1980s // AIADMK backs DMK in tussle with Governor Ravi // Cushman & Wakefield appoints Mika Kania as Director, Sustainability & ESG, Asia Pacific // UAE President receives a phone call from Serbian President // Abdullah bin Zayed, Japan’s PM discuss strategic partnership // BJP Leadership Wooing The Break Away NDA Allies Desperately Before 2024 Polls // HKUST professor and VC of $12 billion startups, appointed as visiting distinguished professor at KAUST // Cong hits back at Jaishankar over Rahul Gandhi remarks // Cong spikes reports of Sachin Pilot floating own party // UAE notes importance of aligning energy policies with global climate goals, during Astana International Forum // NLA celebrates International Archives Day // Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Fidan on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye // Kejriwal seeks ‘one chance’ to AAP from people of Haryana // UAE welcomes Libyan Committee’s Agreement on Presidential and Parliamentary Election Law // National factory for 3D printing and robotics in Abu Dhabi // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 09 Jun 2023 // Carl Friedrik’s Handsome Leather Charging Tray Cradles Your Daily Essentials // BJP copies Cong guarantees to rain ‘freebies’ in MP // Diabetes Is A New Pandemic In India Needing Immediate Action // Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan attends United States and Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Meeting //
There is an og dark web hacking service called “. “despite working with dale steyn…” : virender sehwag minces no words in criticism of umran malik. Transfer rome to/from florence optional orvieto stop.