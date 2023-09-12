BJP leader’s blatant offer to ‘corrupt’ TMC politicians

BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra stirred controversy by suggesting that “corrupt” TMC leaders apprehending summons by the CBI or ED should contact him to join the saffron party, leading the state unit to disassociate itself from his comment.

Although Hazra later claimed his comment had been “misconstrued,” it drew sharp reactions from the ruling TMC, which said the BJP has turned into a “washing machine” and is using central agencies to serve its political interests.

Hazra had made the comment at the party’s organisational meeting at Bolpur in Birbhum district. The video clip went viral on Monday evening, but its authenticity could not be verified by the PTI. ”Those TMC leaders wearing thick gold bracelets and chains and roaming free are apprehensive that they might receive a summons from the CBI or ED. I would like to tell them from this platform that they should immediately stop corrupt practices,” he said.

“You can go to my Facebook page and contact me. If you feel shy to come forward and talk about joining the BJP, you can get in touch with me and tell me your wish. We will see how your services can be used for the party,” Hazra said while addressing a meeting in Bolpur. He was also heard saying the BJP has strict protocol regarding the inclusion of tainted leaders, but those who had once indulged in corrupt practices “but now want to lead an honest life and presently have a good image” are always free to join the saffron camp.

Later, while talking to PTI, Hazra said his comments have been misconstrued. “My comments have been blown out of proportion. Did I say that corrupt leaders will be inducted and given a post in the party? I had said those who have a good image now and are leading an honest life can join the party,” he said.

The state BJP unit, however, distanced itself from Hazra’s remark. “The state unit doesn’t share his views regarding inducting corrupt leaders, nor do we follow this practice. Rest, it is for the central leadership to comment on what he said,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Later, in a post on X, Hazra questioned whether a state spokesperson has the authority to comment on remarks made by the party’s national secretary. “Those who have read BJP’s organisational protocol can answer my question — whether a state-level leader or spokesperson can comment on remarks made by a national-level leader or party secretary. As far as I know, it is against the protocol and discipline of the party… Just like an officer in charge of a police station can’t assess the work by the superintendent of police,” he posted.

Reacting to Hazra’s remark, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the BJP leader has revealed the truth about how the saffron camp is inducting corrupt leaders using CBI and ED. “We have been saying for a long time that the BJP has turned into a