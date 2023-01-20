BJP MP seeks thorough probe into charges against WFI chief

BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Thursday demanded a thorough probe into the allegations made by top grapplers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and his party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asserting the accusations cannot be taken lightly.

Wrestlers including three-time Commonwealth champion Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist duo of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar here for the second straight day against Bhushan, who has rejected all allegations levelled against him.

“Topmost sportspersons of the country are protesting. This is not something which can be or should be taken lightly. The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has taken cognisance of it and sought a reply from the Wrestling Federation. But there should a thorough inquiry into the matter. Take it to its logical conclusion and then whatever comes out action should be taken into it,” Singh told PTI.

This protest does not only affect the moral of current players but of also youngsters and upcoming one who are working day and night to make a mark for themselves in sports, Singh said.

He further said this protest has caught national attention “because this time allegations got right up to the top”.

“Otherwise there were very frequent allegations made against coaches and managers in different sports especially in wrestling. This time the allegations which were made and the caliber of players who are making them, make it urgent for the government to take corrective measures,” he said.

