BJP plans massive OBC outreach with eye on 2024

BJP is embarking on a mission to woo the Other Backward Castes (OBCs) by visiting each and every village and household with the significant number of voters from the community to showcase the measures taken by the Modi government for their welfare.

The party has managed to make in-roads into the community over years and is ensuring that the decisions and steps taken by the Modi government should reach to the voters, especially ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and the assembly polls in nine states and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir.

The next generation of OBC leaders would have a larger role in organisational works as the party will focus on young workers, hoping to groom a dedicated cadre in each state.

The BJP’s outreach programme will begin from April and continue for 10 months. “From the mandal level worker to national level worker, everyone will visit villages and homes. Gaon-gaon chalo to ghar-ghar chalo. There would be a massive outreach in the community beginning April and will continue till December. We will bring the government in states and at Centre with the support of 50% OBCs,” informed K Laxman, president, OBC Morcha, and BJP’s Parliamentary Board member. However, the route map and detailed plan will be finalised in the Morcha national executive meet scheduled to take place in January and February.