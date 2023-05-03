BJP predicts ‘bigger change’ in Maharashtra politics soon

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s announcement on Tuesday to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999 left many shocked, with workers and functionaries urging the veteran leader to withdraw his decision.

Hours after dropping the resignation bombshell, Sharad Pawar’s nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar said that the veteran politician has agreed to “rethink” his decision.

“…We told him [Sharad Pawar] that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days…” Ajit Pawar said.

After NCP president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the party chief in what is being seen as a dramatic move that could impact Maharashtra politics, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday also predicted something on similar lines.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said there is going to be a “bigger change” in Maharashtra politics.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, “Since a lot of days, there has been some turmoil in Maharashtra politics. There have been some talks going on…This is a result of it.”

“NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…”: Dilip Ghosh added.

#WATCH | “… NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…”: Dilip Ghosh, BJP National Vice President on Sharad Pawar stepping down as NCP chief pic.twitter.com/R51GXWsU3T— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

Sources said after a meeting which lasted for three hours late last night, NCP committee members refused to accept Sharad Pawar’s resignation and urged him to continue as party president. To help Pawar, a suggestion has also been made to change party constitution and create a new working president or a post of that level, sources said.