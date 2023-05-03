Give your Mum a treat this Mother’s Day with great deals on Beauty, Wines and Spirits from iShopChangi

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 May 2023 – From now till 31 May, iShopChangi will be pampering mums everywhere with great deals and exclusive gifts. From renowned brands like Clé de Peau Beauté to local Singaporean brands like ést.lab — snag beauty favourites and more at a bargain!

‘Beautiful’ Sitewide Deals for Travellers & Non-Travellers

Celebrate Mother’s Day with iShopChangi, with slashed prices on big beauty brands! Snap up deals and exclusive beauty sets on renowned brands like Clinique, Estée Lauder and more.

Don’t miss out on great deals like Clinique’s Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 50ml. Previously retailed at S$133, it is now S$79, or 41% off its usual price. For fans of homegrown Singaporean brands, here’s your chance to support local under the Changi LoveSG beauty section. Kicking things off with IDS Skincare’s DermaShield Mask (packet of 10’s), it retails at S$89.30 now, a good 15% off its usual price of S$105. ést.lab’s OptimaLift A+ Intelligent Eye Revitaliser 2.0 is a deal not to be missed either. Hailed as Cleo magazine’s Clear Skin 2020 Awardee, it is an accredited beauty gadget to get. Furthermore, it is retailing at S$90.10, an excellent discount of 15% off its usual price of S$106.

Beauty aficionados know the name Clé de Peau Beauté, and during this special season of appreciation, iShopChangi offers exclusive deals on this sought-after beauty brand. Going at S$130, the Clé de Peau Beauté Lip Glorifier Natural Duo Set is retailing at 39% off its usual price of S$212. With the Clé de Peau Beauté’s Correcting Cream Veil Duo Set retailing at S$220, a whopping 41% off its usual price of S$373, it is a deal to be taken advantage of.

iShopChangi Presents ‘Drink Around the World’

Discover the world of wines and spirits with iShopChangi’s 2,500 authentic liquor deals with exclusive bundles of up to 50% off! From 11 May – 8 June, seize the best deals with weekly themed spirits, whisky, wine and sake selections.

Kicking things off in the first week, Glendronach’s Revival 15 Years expression retails at S$245.90, a nice 15% off its usual price of S$289. Following that, in week 2, the Singleton Dufftown 12 Years Old Whisky bundle of 3 will be going at 5% off its usual price of S$255 at S$192. Week 3’s offering comes in hot as the Brown Brothers’ Sparkling Moscato Set of 6 bundle goes for S$128, a lovely 29% discount from its usual price of S$180. Lastly, in week 4, the Drink Around the World series closes strong with the Tanaka Shuzo Junmai Daiginjo Shirasagi No Shiro that comes with a complimentary wooden box. At just S$153, 15% off its usual price of S$180, it is not only the strongest tipple on the list but also the best deal. That’s not all: shoppers will receive a Nosing Glass set when a minimum of S$600 is spent within the wines and spirits category.

Want to carve out more savings? Cart out with these codes:

Mother’s Day Beauty Promo (1 – 31 May 2023) Code Description MDAY15 15% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$80 *Applicable to beauty category only 5.5 Flash Sale (1 – 7 May 2023) Code Description 55FLASH12 12% off* no min spend, capped at S$50 55FLASH20 20% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50 55TECH 10% off^ min. spend S$700, capped at S$100 *Applicable sitewide with product exclusions. Other T&Cs apply. ^Applicable to electronics category only Mother’s Day Flash Promo (8 – 14 May 2023) Code Description MOTHERSDAY12 12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$30 MOTHERSDAY18 18% off* min. spend S$400, capped at S$100 *Applicable sitewide with product exclusions. Other T&Cs apply.

A Celebration for Both Travellers and Non-Travellers

Both travellers and non-travellers can slash another S$20 off when they spend at least S$79 on their first purchase when they lock in <ISCNEW20> at checkout. Limited to the first 1,000 new users per month.

Enjoy up to a 3% rebate with a Changi Rewards membership too. For extra savings, cart out via Changi Pay and enjoy a S$5 welcome voucher for new Changi Pay sign-ups.

Travellers may place their orders between 30 days in advance and up to 12 hours before flying, and pick up their purchases from the Collection Centres across all terminals at Singapore Changi Airport. Alternatively, spend S$59 and enjoy delivery in Singapore.

Non-travellers can cart out at tax and duty-absorbed prices on iShopChangi and have their items delivered to them for free when they spend at least S$59 and provide a Singapore residential address for delivery. If not, they can pick up selected products from the Jewel Collection Centre. No minimum spend is required.

Hashtag: #iShopChangi

https://www.facebook.com/iShopChangi

https://www.instagram.com/ishopchangi

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.