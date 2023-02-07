logo
India
BJP protest to seek Kejriwal’s resignation over ED filing

High drama ensued in the national capital on Saturday after BJP workers gathered outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s office and demanded his resignation over allegations made against the ruling AAP by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

BJP workers raised slogans against the ruling AAP government after ED alleged that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party used money from the Delhi liquor scam for its campaign in the Goa Assembly polls.

“It is no ordinary thing to see a chief minister’s name in a charge sheet. This is reason enough for the CM to resign,” a BJP worker told CNN-News18.

AAP convener Kejriwal on Thursday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary charge sheet, alleging cases filed by the agency are “fake” and are used to “topple” or form governments.

“ED has filed 5000 charge sheets under the tenure of the current government. How many people have been sentenced? All the cases filed by ED are fake and they are used to topple governments or form them,” Kejriwal said in a press conference.

