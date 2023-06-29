BJP questions Rahul’s ‘links’ to George Soros, Jamaat-e-Islami

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, at a press conference on Wednesday, raised questions over the organisers and meetings of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his United States (US) tour on June 4.

“…The question that has been left unanswered by the Congress party is – Is it true that Rahul Gandhi met Sunita Vishwanath (picture in the tweet below, left) during his trip to the US?…When it is clear to every Indian what George Soros intends to do, why is Rahul Gandhi hobnobbing with those who are funded by Soros?”

She further asked: “It is also evident that this is not the only Soros connection. Even in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, the Global Vice President of the Open Society Foundation funded by George Soros, was found accompanying Rahul Gandhi.”

Irani added: “What is extremely distressing is the link with the Islamic Circle of North America. Those in the public domain who will research how the registration process for NRI interaction with Rahul Gandhi in New York ensued will find contact of Tazeem Ansari – he has an organisational link with Jamaat-e-Islami….”

The event dated June 4 in New York was coordinated by one Tanzeem Ansari, the Amir Outreach Committee of Muslim Community of New Jersey (MCNJ).

MCNJ is led by a Pakistan-born national Imaam Jawad Ahmed and he is a prominent face in the US Islamist circle. He frequents the events of Jamaat front Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), which tows Pakistan’s propaganda against India in the name of human rights. ICNA is a leading Jamaat front with several chapters and linkages with radical groups and terror organizations. The group is notoriously found to be promoting and glorifying Pakistan State sponsored terrorist such as Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

The event was co-hosted by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPA)-imposed anti-India lobbying group Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC).

Since its inception, IAMC has been relentlessly targeting India on pretexts of human rights, religious freedom, and even via spreading fake news to stir communal disharmony in India.

IAMC’s mastermind Shaik Ubaid is a Jamaat-groomed member who was associated with the ICNA as its Secretary General in the 1990s. He was also the editor of ICNA’s magazine “The Message International” which glorifies Pakistan-sponsored terrorists against India.

IAMC’s current Executive Director Rasheed Ahmed is also an important figure of the whole nexus. He was Executive Director of another Jamaat-backed and Muslim Brotherhood (MB) group Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA).

During the dreaded COVID-19 wave in 2021, IMANA was among many Jamaat and MB fronts that exploited India’s goodwill and raised millions of dollars in the name of providing help. IMANA is also led by Ex-Pak Army/ Naval officials.

IMANA also works closely with other charitable groups such as Al-Khidmat, Helping Hand for Relief & Development (HHRD), Human Concern International (HCI) which are linked to terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

It is important to note that organizations like IAMC and ICNA comprise a much-larger nexus of the Jamaat and collaborates with the Global Muslim Brotherhood which is banned in many countries.

With inputs from News18