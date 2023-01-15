BJP seeks action against TN minister for abusing governor

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy’s landed in fresh trouble over the use of expletives in his speech against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over the latter’s address to the State Assembly with the BJP condemning the statement and demanding strict action.

“If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him?,” he said during an event in Chennai on January 12. He also said if the Governor doesn’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then “go to Kashmir and we will send terrorists so that they will gun you down.”

The leader also went on to attack BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and used abusive language against Leader of Opposition Edapaddi K Palaniswami claiming “a man is truly masculine only when he has a son”. “Our former CM M Karunanidhi, current M K Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, they are all men because they brought sons into this world,” he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

BJP state vice-president Narayana Thirupathy on Friday slammed the leader’s remarks and said, “It’s in the DNA of the DMK to use abusive and filthy language. Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and earlier R S Bharathi had abused the state Governor and said they would kill him. We wonder if DMK has any links with terrorists.”

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar said she was not surprised as it is “the new culture” under Chief Minister MK Stalin. “I am not surprised at all. This is the new culture under CM @mkstalin. I pity the man in the grave who left behind a legacy. I am sure he will be churning in his grave. Such men do not deserve to be on a public platform. They insult their upbringing & their mother. Appalling,” she tweeted.

The BJP has issued a statement stating stern action is expected against the leader. “We look forward to some stern action to ensure the Public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for a long. We wish to convey that the police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view,” it stated.

We look forward to some stern action to ensure the Public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for a long. We wish to convey that the police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view.- State President Thiru.@annamalai_k pic.twitter.com/rETjEKb2NO — BJP Tamilnadu (@BJP4TamilNadu) January 14, 2023

The statement comes despite DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s stern warnings to party leaders, asking them to not go for debates or make statements against the Governor regarding the faceoff.

Following the outcry over Krishnamoorthy’s remarks, DMK has distanced itself and stated they don’t endorse such statements, reported NDTV.