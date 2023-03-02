BJP set to maintain hold over North East after poll

The BJP ensured continuity in power in the North East, with the ruling front in Tripura romping home with more seats than what is required for a majority, and Nagaland’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP clearly winning the polls.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday expressed joy as Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates surged ahead of the opposition Left-Congress and Tipra Motha, leading in more than half the seats of the 60-member assembly.

Saha gave all the credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government’s development model in Tripura. He thanked all BJP workers for relentlessly campaigning to ensure BJP’s win.

Referring to Tipra Motha’s performance, Saha congratulated them as they exceeded expectations. However, Saha maintained that Tipra land, a major part of Tipra Motha Party, is still not something BJP is on board with.