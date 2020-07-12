Dubai Metro extension to open in September | News

Dubai’s Route 2020 Project, designed to extend Dubai Metro an additional 15km from Jebel Ali to the Expo 2020 year. site, has been inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and will officially open to the public in September, connecting communities with a combined population of around 270,000.

Ø£Ø¹Ù„Ù†Ø§ Ù‚Ø¨Ù„ 47 Ø´Ù‡Ø±Ø§Ù‹ Ø¹Ù† Ø§Ù…ØªØ¯Ø§Ø¯ Ø§Ù„Ø®Ø· Ø§Ù„Ø£Ø­Ù…Ø± Ù„Ù…ØªØ±Ùˆ Ø¯Ø¨ÙŠ Ø¨ØªÙƒÙ„ÙØ© 11 Ù…Ù„ÙŠØ§Ø± Ø¯Ø±Ù‡Ù….. ÙˆØ§Ù„ÙŠÙˆÙ… Ù†Ø¯Ø´Ù† Ù…Ø´Ø±ÙˆØ¹Ù†Ø§.. 50 Ù‚Ø·Ø§Ø±Ù‹Ø§ .. 7 Ù…Ø­Ø·Ø§Øª .. 125 Ø£Ù„Ù Ø±Ø§ÙƒØ¨ ÙŠÙˆÙ…ÙŠØ§Ù‹.. 12 Ø£Ù„Ù Ù…Ù‡Ù†Ø¯Ø³ ÙˆÙÙ†ÙŠ Ùˆ 80 Ù…Ù„ÙŠÙˆÙ† Ø³Ø§Ø¹Ø© Ø¹Ù…Ù„ Ù„Ù†Ù†Ø¬Ø² Ø¹Ù…Ù„Ù†Ø§ ÙÙŠ ÙˆÙ‚ØªÙ‡ ÙƒÙ…Ø§ ÙˆØ¹Ø¯Ù†Ø§ .. Ù†Ù‚ÙˆÙ„ Ù…Ø§ Ù†ÙØ¹Ù„ .. ÙˆÙ†ÙØ¹Ù„ Ù…Ø§ Ù†Ù‚ÙˆÙ„.. Ù‡Ø°Ù‡ Ø¯Ø¨ÙŠ .. pic.twitter.com/YFvJcsjq1j — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 8, 2020

The new stations are The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and the Expo 2020 site.

Linked to Dubai Metro’s Red Line, the new extension will feature an iconic station at the Expo 2020https://www.timeoutdubai.com/expo2020dubai site, in addition to three elevated and two underground stations. Upon opening, Jumeirah Golf Estates will be the largest underground station in Dubai – which certainly sounds impressive if you’re familiar with the city’s sprawling BurJuman station.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “Route 2020 has a capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both direction.

“RTA’s studies expect the number of riders using Route 2020 to reach 125,000 per day in 2021, and 275,000 riders per day by 2030. Studies also reveal that Expo 2020 Station is expected to record about 35,000 daily Expo visitors during weekdays, and the number to increase to 47,000 daily visitors during weekends. This number accounts for 29 percent of the total expected number of daily visitors of Expo.”

With the opening of Route 2020, the total length of Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will increase to 90km.

Expo 2020 Dubai will now begin in October 2021.