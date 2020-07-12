logo
mobile-logo
HomeExpo2020Dubai Metro extension to open in September | News
Expo2020
0 likes
54 seen
0 Comments

Dubai Metro extension to open in September | News

Add to Vault(0)

Dubai’s Route 2020 Project, designed to extend Dubai Metro an additional 15km from Jebel Ali to the Expo 2020 year. site, has been inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and will officially open to the public in September, connecting communities with a combined population of around 270,000.

The new stations are The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and the Expo 2020 site.

Linked to Dubai Metro’s Red Line, the new extension will feature an iconic station at the Expo 2020https://www.timeoutdubai.com/expo2020dubai site, in addition to three elevated and two underground stations. Upon opening, Jumeirah Golf Estates will be the largest underground station in Dubai – which certainly sounds impressive if you’re familiar with the city’s sprawling BurJuman station.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said: “Route 2020 has a capacity of 46,000 riders per hour in both direction.

“RTA’s studies expect the number of riders using Route 2020 to reach 125,000 per day in 2021, and 275,000 riders per day by 2030. Studies also reveal that Expo 2020 Station is expected to record about 35,000 daily Expo visitors during weekdays, and the number to increase to 47,000 daily visitors during weekends. This number accounts for 29 percent of the total expected number of daily visitors of Expo.”

With the opening of Route 2020, the total length of Dubai Metro’s Red and Green Lines will increase to 90km.

Expo 2020 Dubai will now begin in October 2021.

via www.timeoutdubai.com

Share

No comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Related posts

Expo2020
Expo2020
Expo2020
Expo2020
Expo2020
Expo2020, What's On
Arabian Post
About Us

The Arabian Post offers you the best of all stories of the day aggregated from multiple networks around the world along with original contributions and analysis by TAP’s own staff.

The Arabian Post is the only news website one needs to access to be up to date with the latest happenings around the world, with reports drawn from top news sources, including wire services, broadcasters, newspapers, magazines and most popular online news sites.

Network:

Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post