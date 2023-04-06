Blue Cross Launches HomeElite

Coverage for Household Contents up to HK$1,300,000 Incorporating Green Elements and Rewarding BEAM Plus Property with Supermarket e-Cash Coupons

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 April 2023 – Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) announces the launch of HomeElite (the “Plan”), which is exclusively distributed by AIA Hong Kong Financial Planners who are registered as Blue Cross’ agents. The Plan provides coverage for household contents up to HK$1,300,000 and public liability up to HK$10,000,000; offering comprehensive home protection solution for residential flats of different sizes, owner-occupied or rented. HomeElite includes specially curated green features, including the provision of Extra Benefit for Green Living, encouraging the usage of energy efficient home appliances, and Solar Energy Generation System Benefit to support the proliferation of renewable energy. The Plan also provide first in market No Claim Benefit Upgrade which increases the initial sum insured by up to 10% at policy renewal. From now until 31 December 2023, if the home insured is in a residential property that holds a valid BEAM Plus* Platinum/Gold rating issued by the Hong Kong Green Building Council, customer will be rewarded with a HK$100 supermarket e-cash coupon. Apart from household contents and valuables, HomeElite covers personal effects, money or unauthorised use of credit cards, personal documents and accidental damage to mobile phones, tablet computers or laptop computers, etc. Loss of or damage to household contents due to renovation or moving, or household contents stored in a professional storage facility are also covered. As the general public has become more environmentally conscious, green elements are incorporated into HomeElite. If a customer replaces a household appliance – which is damaged to the extent that it is beyond repair, with a new item which qualifies as a Grade 1 Energy Efficient Product, the Plan will offer an Extra Benefit for Green Living which is equivalent to 10% of such original amount payable. Besides, to encourage the use of renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, Solar Energy Generation System Liability Benefit covers legal liability against accidental death or bodily injury to a third party, or accidental loss of or damage to third party’s property (including house, semi-detached house or village house), arising out of the use of a solar energy generation system installed in the insured premises. The maximum benefit is HK$5,000,000 per accident or per period of insurance.

In view of the ageing building in Hong Kong, the Plan covers building age up to 55 years, thereby providing coverage for a wider group of customers. HomeElite comes in 3 plan levels with premiums based on the size of premises which flexibly fits the needs and budget of Hong Kong families. Optional benefits such as Top-up Cover for Public Liability (Basic Benefits), All-risk Coverage for Building and Additional Valuables benefits are available for customers to choose from.

Ms Bonnie Tse, CEO of Blue Cross, said, “Blue Cross is committed to providing customers with comprehensive protection in all aspects of life. We understand that home is important to everyone, and is the place where it brings endless joy, love and treasured memories. As such, we launch the new HomeElite to help customers protect their most valuable assets in life. The Plan not only provides comprehensive home protection, but also includes extended coverage and additional benefits as well as green elements which are in line with our company’s goal of promoting sustainable development. Customers can add optional benefits for additional protection according to their needs. This product is all-round and flexible that can meet the needs of different families.”

The above product information of HomeElite does not include full version of terms and conditions. Please refer to the policy for detailed terms and conditions. For more details, please visit https://www.bluecross.com.hk/ch/epromotion/AIA_GIProducts/latest or contact AIA Hong Kong Financial Planners who have been registered as Blue Cross’ agents or call 2839 6333.

“AIA Hong Kong & Macau”, “AIA Hong Kong”, “AIA Macau” or “the Company” herein refers to the Hong Kong Branch and/or Macau Branch of AIA International Limited (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability).

“Hong Kong” and “Macau” herein refer to “Hong Kong Special Administrative Region” and “Macao Special Administrative Region”, respectively.

Disclaimers:

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited (“Blue Cross”) is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers. Blue Cross distributes its products through various channels, including AIA agency force, online platform, direct sales, BEA network, insurance agents and brokers, as well as travel agencies.

In 2023, Blue Cross is assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of “a+” (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.