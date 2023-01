I had a job that I needed but it was boring and I had few alternatives at that time. For inspiration I hung “Mr. Natural Does The Dishes.” by Robert Crumb in my cubicle. That got me by that rough patch.

https://www.crumbproducts.com/Mr-Natural-Does-the-Dishes-gicl%C3%A9e-print_p_547.html

