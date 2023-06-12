logo
Brij Bhushan dares public conscience with plan to contest

h1bvt09o wrestlers 625x300 05 June 23

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday announced that he would contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Kaiserganj seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, a six-time Member of Parliament who has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, addressed Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan in Gonda today.

He predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government at the Centre with absolute majority in 2024 winning general elections. He also said the party will sweep all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh next year, ANI reported.

Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1991 from Gonda on BJP’s ticket. He was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Gonda again in 1999. In 2004, he switched seats and was elected to the Lower House again but this was from the Balrampur seat.

Singh has represented the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha constituency thrice — once as an SP MP (from 2009 to 2014).

Earlier in the day, Singh took a poetic dig at the protesting wrestlers without mentioning them and began his speech with sentimental lines about love, suffering and betrayal.

“Kabhi ashq, kabhi gham, to kabhi zeher piya jata hai. Tab jakar jamane me jiya jata hai. Yeh mila mujhko mohabbat ka sila, bewafa kehke mera naam liya jata hai. Isko ruswai kahen ki shohrat apni, dabe hontho se mera naam liya jata hai,” Bhushan Singh said while addressing an event in Gonda.

The lines translate to “sometimes you bear tears, sorrow, and sometimes even poison. Only then do you become able to live and face society. This is the reward I have received for my love, they call me unfaithful. Call it notoriety or fame, they take my name with pursed lips.”

With inputs from News18

The post Brij Bhushan dares public conscience with plan to contest first appeared on IPA Newspack.

