BRS-BJP poster war intensifies before Kavitha’s ED questioning

Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s ED interrogation for the second time, the poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP has escalated. Posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad.

The poster states that Santhosh is ‘talented in MLA poaching’, and those who give his information will get ‘sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 15,00,000’ as a reward.

Hyderabad,Telangana | BRS-BJP poster war: Ahead of ED questioning MLC K Kavitha now posters have come up in Hyderabad. In the posters BL Santosh, BJP National General Secretary has been shown as a criminal & ‘Wanted’. Posters were seen at two different places in Hyderabad (14.3) pic.twitter.com/xxY7rZKlaL— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

Four days ago, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a quip. The pictures of iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl was morphed into images of couple of BJP leaders who joined the party from other different parties. The posters alleged that leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa were involved in different scams.