logo
mobile-logo
HomeIndiaBRS-BJP poster war intensifies before Kavitha’s ED questioning
India
0 likes
1 seen
0 Comments

BRS-BJP poster war intensifies before Kavitha’s ED questioning

Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s ED interrogation for the second time, the poster war between Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s party and the BJP has escalated. Posters with ‘wanted’ written above the picture of BJP national general secretary BL Santosh surfaced at two different places in Hyderabad.

The poster states that Santhosh is ‘talented in MLA poaching’, and those who give his information will get ‘sanction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 15,00,000’ as a reward.

Four days ago, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad with a quip. The pictures of iconic ‘Washing Powder Nirma’ girl was morphed into images of couple of BJP leaders who joined the party from other different parties. The posters alleged that leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, Narayan Rane, Suvendu Adhikari, Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa were involved in different scams.

With inputs from News18

The post BRS-BJP poster war intensifies before Kavitha’s ED questioning first appeared on IPA Newspack.



/the netizen report

More @Netizen Report

Share

Comments

Related posts

India
India
India
Financial Insights
Featured
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: [email protected]

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
[email protected] Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: [email protected]

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

[email protected]

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 