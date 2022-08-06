Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to Host DEFY IEO

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS – Media OutReach – 5 August 2022 – Bybit, the third most visited cryptocurrency exchange in the world, will list DEFY, the native platform token and the utility token of DEFY, on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

DEFY is a play-and-earn NFT Blockchain mobile game. Immersing players in a metaverse that bridges the virtual and physical worlds, DEFY fuses hyper casual code-breaking gameplay, with real world exploration with augmented reality (AR) adventures. Users can find out more about the game that is challenging expectations on where the boundaries of reality exist here: https://defydisrupt.io/.

Bybit will host the initial exchange offering for DEFY, which will be available on the Bybit Launchpad 2.0, a revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects, with the full spot listing scheduled for August 15.

The DEFY token is a utility token which is key in letting users acquire in-game assets, interact with other users and enhance their effectiveness as operatives in the game. Ordinarily, users can redeem DEFY tokens with FCOINS (in-game currency) accumulated through in-game achievements or purchased on Bybit Launchpad 2.0.

DEFY joins a list of web3 initiatives debuting on Bybit’s intuitive platform for promising crypto projects. Bybit Launchpad 2.0 gives users early access to some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. Users can also buy the best performing tokens from previous listings via the Launchpad.

