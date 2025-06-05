logo
BYDFi and Ledger Unveil Exclusive Campaign for Limited-Edition Hardware Wallet

Global cryptocurrency exchange BYDFi and hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger have initiated a worldwide campaign targeting digital creators and key opinion leaders within the Web3 community. The initiative centres around the distribution of a limited-edition BYDFi x Ledger Nano X hardware wallet, with only 500 units available globally.

Participants are encouraged to engage by posting on the social media platform X using the hashtag #BYDFixLedger, sharing their perspectives on the collaboration, and completing an application form via the official campaign page. Successful applicants will receive the exclusive hardware wallet along with additional benefits as part of the partnership programme.

The BYDFi x Ledger Nano X is a customised version of Ledger’s flagship cold wallet, featuring Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, and support for over 15,000 cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It is designed with a mobile-first approach, compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows platforms. Security features include a CC EAL5+ certified secure element, ensuring private keys remain offline and protected from remote threats associated with custodial wallets or centralised platforms. Integration with Ledger Live allows for seamless asset tracking, staking, and transactions.

This collaboration underscores a shared vision between BYDFi and Ledger to promote secure, user-controlled asset management as a cornerstone of the Web3 movement. Michael, Co-founder of BYDFi, emphasised the importance of self-custody, stating, “True ownership starts with self-custody. Our collaboration with Ledger aims to equip users with secure, intuitive tools to manage their digital assets with confidence—anytime, anywhere.”

Ledger, established in 2015, has sold over 6 million devices without a single reported hack, solidifying its reputation in digital asset security. Its products, including the Nano series and Ledger Live app, enable users and enterprises to manage their cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and data securely in the Web3 era.

BYDFi, founded in 2020, serves over 1 million users across more than 190 countries and regions. Recognised by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges & Apps for Beginners in 2025, BYDFi offers a comprehensive product suite, including spot trading, perpetual contracts, copy trading, automated bots, and on-chain tools, catering to both novice and professional traders.

The limited-edition BYDFi x Ledger Nano X made its debut at TOKEN2049 Dubai, coinciding with BYDFi’s fifth anniversary. Attendees at the event had the opportunity to receive the wallet through on-site interactive activities. The wallet retains the advanced security features of the original Ledger Nano X while incorporating custom BYDFi design elements, including visual branding and customised packaging.

In addition to the wallet launch, BYDFi showcased its on-chain trading solution, MoonX, at the event. As part of BYDFi’s “CEX + DEX” dual-engine strategy, MoonX combines the transparency of on-chain execution with the high-speed performance of centralised systems, delivering a seamless trading experience tailored to the demands of DeFi users.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

