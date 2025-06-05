logo
Just in:
National Youth Council, KPMG in Singapore and Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) co-design youth action programme for youths to drive social sustainability projects with industry mentors // Electric Vehicle Blaze Forces Evacuation of Cargo Ship Off Alaska // Bechtel Secures Major Role in Riyadh’s Airport Expansion // Syria Grants Inspectors Full Access to Former Nuclear Sites // Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon Unveil AI-Enhanced Server Production System // Joy Turns to Tragedy as Stampede Claims 11 Lives at Bengaluru Cricket Celebration // Adrien Gagnon and ESDlife Survey Reveals: Nearly 60% Suffer from Both “Trouble Falling Asleep” and “Waking Easily” // India’s AI Surge Propels ChatGPT to New Heights // How Post Operation Sindoor Modi Doctrine Stifling India’s Diplomatic Outreach? // Elephant’s Snack Raid Highlights Human-Wildlife Tensions in Thailand // GridFree AI Secures $5 Million to Revolutionise Modular AI Data Centres // UAE Commits to Comprehensive Ban on Single-Use Plastics by 2026 // Darfur’s Humanitarian Crisis Deepens Amid Escalating Violence and Aid Blockades // Katsina Advances in National Skills Drive with 3,500 Training Slots // S&P Flags Growth and Fiscal Reform as Keys to South Africa’s Credit Upgrade // Dubai Grants RLUSD Stablecoin Regulatory Approval, Expanding Ripple’s Regional Reach // TikTok Eliminates #SkinnyTok Amid Mounting Pressure Over Harmful Diet Content // K Wave Media Embarks on $500m Bitcoin Infrastructure Initiative // AI Firms Risk Catastrophe in Superintelligence Race // OPPO Licenses Cellular Standard-Essential Patents to Volkswagen Group for Connected Vehicles //
Latest Updates
0 likes

Turbulence Triggers Emergency Landing for Ryanair Jet in Bavaria

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

A Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan was forced to make an emergency landing at Memmingen Airport in southern Germany on Wednesday evening after encountering severe turbulence that injured nine people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, was en route to Milan Malpensa Airport when it flew into a violent storm system over Bavaria around 8:30 p.m. local time. The turbulence was so intense that passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling, with several sustaining injuries ranging from bruises to head trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the injured were eight passengers and one crew member. Three individuals, including a woman with a head injury and her two-year-old child who suffered bruises, were transported to a local hospital in Memmingen for further treatment. The remaining injured received medical attention on-site and were released. Emergency services evaluated all passengers and crew as a precautionary measure.

Passengers described the ordeal as terrifying, with one individual recounting that the plane tilted sharply and people were hurled into the air without warning. The sudden onset of turbulence left many in shock, and some reported that there had been no prior announcement from the cockpit about the impending rough air.

The aircraft landed safely at Memmingen Airport at 8:44 p.m., where emergency responders were on standby. Due to the severity of the storm and the condition of the aircraft, authorities did not permit the plane to continue its journey. Ryanair arranged for alternative transportation, including buses, to carry passengers the remaining 380 kilometers to Milan.

The German Weather Service indicated that the turbulence was likely caused by a supercell storm—a powerful and rotating thunderstorm capable of producing severe weather phenomena such as tornadoes and large hail. The DWD issued warnings for further storms in the region, with expectations of hail, strong winds, and heavy rain.

In related incidents, the same storm system caused significant damage in parts of southern Germany. In the Donaustetten district of Ulm, strong winds tore roofs off multiple row houses, rendering them uninhabitable. Fire officials suspect a small tornado or waterspout caused the damage. No injuries were reported in that incident. Emergency services responded to numerous calls about fallen trees and flooded basements across the region.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

Africa
Climate Action
Stockie Dokie
World
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Peer to Peer
Just in:
Bechtel Secures Major Role in Riyadh’s Airport Expansion // Inventec, Nvidia, and Solomon Unveil AI-Enhanced Server Production System // Unregulated Gold Rush Poses Existential Risk to Ghana’s Mining Future // Bruno’s Sponsorship Marks a Milestone for Open-Source API Tools // Adrien Gagnon and ESDlife Survey Reveals: Nearly 60% Suffer from Both “Trouble Falling Asleep” and “Waking Easily” // Tineco Updates S9 Line-up with S9 Artist Steam Floor Washers for an Even Better Cleaning Experience // UAE Commits to Comprehensive Ban on Single-Use Plastics by 2026 // Dubai Grants RLUSD Stablecoin Regulatory Approval, Expanding Ripple’s Regional Reach // Electric Vehicle Blaze Forces Evacuation of Cargo Ship Off Alaska // Elephant’s Snack Raid Highlights Human-Wildlife Tensions in Thailand // Syria Grants Inspectors Full Access to Former Nuclear Sites // TikTok Eliminates #SkinnyTok Amid Mounting Pressure Over Harmful Diet Content // AI Firms Risk Catastrophe in Superintelligence Race // National Youth Council, KPMG in Singapore and Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) co-design youth action programme for youths to drive social sustainability projects with industry mentors // India’s AI Surge Propels ChatGPT to New Heights // A sordid tale of the Blackstone IPO and a jailed NRI private bankster! // OPPO Licenses Cellular Standard-Essential Patents to Volkswagen Group for Connected Vehicles // Joy Turns to Tragedy as Stampede Claims 11 Lives at Bengaluru Cricket Celebration // K Wave Media Embarks on $500m Bitcoin Infrastructure Initiative // Katsina Advances in National Skills Drive with 3,500 Training Slots //