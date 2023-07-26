logo
Just in:
Manipur Developments Show That Our PM Narendra Body Is Accountable To None // Immuno Cure Completed US$12M First Close of Series A Financing, led by AEF GBA Fund managed by Gobi Partners GBA // Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at petrol stations // Kharge tells Shah govt’s words don’t match actions // TEMU’s Groundbreaking Global Expansion Creates Ripples in the Cross-Border E-commerce Market // Opposition MPs to go to parliament wearing black // Customer Experience and Business Expansion Driving Conversational AI Investments in Asia Pacific // The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Gets a Much Larger Cover Screen // Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed // Delhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha // Safest VPN options in UAE? // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Thu, 27 Jul 2023 // Sharjah Police briefs Uzbek delegation on social support practices // UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed // MP Cong promises free electricity for farmers if voted to power // UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military academy in Mogadishu // UAE President and Brazilian President discuss bilateral relations in a phone call // Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed’s passing // Centre Pleading For Fresh Extension For ED Despite SC Order, Is Ominous // Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assessment on Afghanistan //
HomeIndiaCan Sympathy Wave See Congress Through In Puthuppally?
India
0 likes

Can Sympathy Wave See Congress Through In Puthuppally?

 

By P. Sreekumaran

ADVERTISEMENT

THIRUVANTHAPURAM: The stage is set for a prestigious battle in the by-election to be held in Puthuppally Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala. The by-election has been necessitated by the death of incumbent MLA and former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy.  Though almost three years of the current Assembly are remaining, there is speculation that the by-election in Puthuppally is likely to be held either with the Lok Sabha elections In 2024 or ahead of it.

Although the Congress High Command has not decided the party candidate for the by-election, a family member of the Oommen Chandy family will, in all probability, be fielded. Most probably, it will be Oommen Chandy’s son, Chandy Oommen. The family has scotched speculation that Chandy’s daughter Achu Oommen, who was an active worker of the Kerala Students Union(KSU) many years ago,  could also throw her hat in the ring. Achu herself is on record that she prefers to remain as the daughter of Oommen Chandyh. “After our father, Chandy Oommen is the only politician from the family,” she said. Other members of the family have also fully backed the candidature of Chandy Oommen. Also, Chandy Oommen, who is presently chairman of the National Outreach Cell of the Youth Congress, is close to both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He has excellent equations with other national leaders of the Congress, like KC Venugopal, too.

Obviously, the Congress believes that a massive sympathy wave would tilt the scales decisively in the Congress’s favour. The party feels that the result of the Thrikkakara by-election, held following the death of Congress MLA P T Thomas, would be repeated in Puthuppally.   It may be mentioned that Congress scored a big victory in Thrikkakara by fielding Uma Thomas, wife of PT Thomas. Uma had managed to secure 54 per cent of the votes polled in that by-election riding the crest of a sympathy wave.

The stakes, needless to say, are high for the Congress. Puthuppally, which Oommen Chandy nursed for 53 years, has always been a Congress stronghold. A loss there would be a disaster for the Congress.  True, the constituency is awash with a sympathy wave. Therefore, logically, it should be a cakewalk for the Congress under the circumstances. But, in politics, two and two do not always add up to four.

But there are indications that a victory is not a foregone conclusion for the Congress. It would be anything but a cakewalk, given the ground reality.  In the last Assembly election, CPI(M) candidate  Jake C. Thomas put up a tough fight by managing to reduce OommenChandy’s margin to a mere 9000 odd votes, unlike his past victories when his majority  ranged between 35,000 and 40,000 votes.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front(LDF) is determined to wrest the seat from the Congress this time around. And the CPI(M)  can be expected to pull out all the stops to achieve that objective. Another factor favouring the CPI(M) is that out of the eight panchayats in the Puthuppally constituency, six are controlled by the LDF.  This is one factor causing some concern to the Congress. But the party hopes the sympathy factor would see the party candidate through. Incidentally, Chandy Oommen and Jake Thomas belong to the opposing Orthodox and Jacobite factions respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has also decided to field its own candidate. Though a minor player in Puthuppally, the BJP had polled 12 per cent of the total votes polled in the 2021 Kerala Assembly election. Will the party play the spoilsport for either of the fronts? That is the big question agitating the minds of Congress voters.

The Congress, it goes without saying, would sorely miss Oommen Chandy, who had strong bonds with the church, its leaders.. His death would definitely add to the problems of the Congress, which is struggling to keep its Christian vote base intact. With Oommen Chandy’s exit, the Congress does not have leaders of his stature who could endear themselves to the church.

A big slice of the Christian vote went to the CP{I(M) in the last assembly elections following the death of Kerala Congress leader K M  Mani and the subsequent decision of his party, Kerala Congress(M), to join the LDF camp.  Another section within the Congress has gravitated towards the BJP as well. But those Christian voters seem to be having a rethink in the wake of the inhuman attacks against Christians and their religious institutions in Manipur. In view of this grim backdrop, it would be an uphill task for the Congress to regain its standing among the Christian voters.(IPA Service)

 

 

The post Can Sympathy Wave See Congress Through In Puthuppally? first appeared on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India
India
India
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor[at]thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi[at]thearabianpost.com

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif[at]thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News
Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman[at]panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
Safest VPN options in UAE? // Falah bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed // Immuno Cure Completed US$12M First Close of Series A Financing, led by AEF GBA Fund managed by Gobi Partners GBA // Cong whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for Thursday // Abdullah bin Zayed meets UN-appointed Special Coordinator for Independent Assessment on Afghanistan // Manipur Developments Show That Our PM Narendra Body Is Accountable To None // Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at petrol stations // A Strong Centre-Left Front Emerges In Guatemala To Challenge Ruling Right In Presidential Poll // Opposition MPs to go to parliament wearing black // HKU Earth Science scholar Dr Joseph Michalski becomes the first non-Chinese recipient of Xplorer Prize // UAE condemns terrorist attack that targeted military academy in Mogadishu // Kejriwal gets more time in Modi degree case // Centre Pleading For Fresh Extension For ED Despite SC Order, Is Ominous // Joining Forces for a Greener Future: Watsons Partners with Kenvue, L’Oréal and P&G to Drive Sustainability Efforts // Delhi ordinance: All eyes on non-aligned parties in Rajya Sabha // BJP only needs ED, I-T & CBI: Uddhav Thackeray // Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed // TEMU’s Groundbreaking Global Expansion Creates Ripples in the Cross-Border E-commerce Market // Modi inaugurates G20 Summit venue in New Delhi // Customer Experience and Business Expansion Driving Conversational AI Investments in Asia Pacific //