Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir for cooperation on Manipur
India
Shah writes to Kharge, Adhir for cooperation on Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to leaders of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeking their “invaluable cooperation” to discuss the Manipur issue in Parliament.

In identical letters to Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Shah said the government is ready to discuss the Manipur issue and urged all to cooperate, rising above party lines.

“I hope that all the parties will cooperate in resolving this important issue,” he said. Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament remain disrupted ever since the Monsoon session began on July 20 with the opposition parties demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence before a discussion.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah informed that he has written to leaders of opposition in both Houses that the government is ready for discussion on the Manipur issue for as long as they want. The opposition has tried to corner the government on the Manipur violence after a video of a May 4 incident appeared recently showing two women stripped and paraded naked by a mob.

The Manipur Police has arrested several accused who were seen in the video. The police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

