Caspin Resources welcomes best gold and moly yet at Duchess
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Caspin Resources welcomes best gold and moly yet at Duchess

Melbourne, Victoria – 30 November 2022 –
Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) CEO Greg Miles says they’ve delivered the best gold and moly grades to date during a reconnaissance aircore drilling program at Duchess Prospect within the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. At Duchess West, the intersection of 1-metre at 6.04 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver at the bottom of hole are the best gold grades returned from the prospect so far.
