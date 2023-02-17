logo
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Castillo Copper delighted with high-grade magnetic rare earths at BHA Project

Melbourne, Victoria – News Direct – 17 February 2023 – Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ, LSE:CCZ) MD Dennis Jenson tells Proactive the company has significantly lifted confidence in the shallow, clay-hosted rare earths potential of the BHA Project’s East Zone near Broken Hill in Far West New South Wales with strong diamond core assays. Diamond hole TT_005DD at Tors Tank Project provided the most encouragement, returning 13 metres at 1,550ppm total rare earth oxides from just 5 metres. The content of magnetic rare earth oxides was 38.9% of the TREO grade compared to the peer average of 25%.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



