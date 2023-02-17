DHL Express launches GoGreen Plus: First global express courier to give customers the opportunity to use Sustainable Aviation Fuel to reduce emissions

GoGreen Plus is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – DHL Express today announces the launch of GoGreen Plus, a new service that will allow customers to reduce (‘inset’) the carbon emissions associated with their shipments through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)[1]. This is a first for global express carriers, and will initially launch in the UK, shortly followed by Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Australia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. Starting this month, customers based in these countries will have the option to select GoGreen Plus when choosing their shipping service through MyDHL+, the company’s online shipping and tracking platform. The service is designed to be fully flexible as it can be selected for individual shipments.

DHL Express launches GoGreen Plus

GoGreen Plus will become available to all DHL Express customers globally over the coming months, with customers being given the chance to tailor the CO 2 e reduction they want to achieve and the amount of SAF they use.

The new GoGreen Plus service is made possible following DHL’s recent collaborations with bp and Neste to supply SAF to DHL Express hubs around the world. The renewable part of the innovative fuel is produced from waste oils. Such SAF from wastes and residues can provide greenhouse gas emission reductions of up to 80 percent over its lifecycle compared with the conventional jet fuel it replaces.

John Pearson, CEO DHL Express, says: “We know our customers are committed to reducing their environmental impact so it’s important we’re giving them the means to do so. I’m delighted that our investment in SAF can now be fully leveraged by customers to enable them to bring down the emissions of their shipments. SAF is currently the primary route to reducing carbon emissions in aviation, so this is the most effective way to help our customers make their own supply chains more sustainable.”

Insetting through GoGreen Plus allows customers to bring down their Scope 3 emissions, the indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur in a company’s value chain, including downstream transportation and distribution. Unlike offsetting initiatives, GoGreen Plus (insetting) reduces emissions within the logistics sector and therewith can be used for DHL customers’ own voluntary emission reporting and follows the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) philosophy.

The GoGreen Plus service is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It contributes to the interim target of using 30 percent SAF for all air transport by 2030. In line with its Sustainability Roadmap, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to offer a green alternative for all products and services across all divisions.

Hashtag: #DHLExpress #GoGreenPlus #SustainableAviationFuel

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dhlexpress/

https://www.facebook.com/DHLexpress/

https://instagram.com/dhlexpress?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.