India Politics
CBI probing ‘irregularities’ in Delhi CM bungalow work

A preliminary enquiry was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations about irregularities in renovating the official residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital.

According to sources, the agency sought papers from the Public Works Department (PWD) about how the project was sanctioned.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected the allegation of any wrongdoing and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used all its strength to destroy the AAP.

“Till now they have filed more than 50 cases against Kejriwal and got the investigation done. But they did not find anything. Nothing will come out of this either. No matter how much investigation the BJP wants, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to fight for the interests of the common man,” Kejriwal-led party said.

The preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the allegations have prima facie material to proceed with a regular FIR.

In its letter to the PWD on Monday, the anti-corruption branch of the CBI has demanded records related to the approval and recommendation of its officials related to alteration, tender documents and bids submitted by contractors. It has sought documents related to approval of building plans and requests from the client for superior specifications like modular kitchen, marble flooring and other ornamental work, they said.

It also asked the PWD to deposit records related to payments made to the contractor AK Builders and consultant to the project in addition to several other relevant documents.

Reports had surfaced in April claiming that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation” of Kejriwal’s government accommodation on 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

The money was spent in six tranches between September 9, 2020, to June 2022, documents showed.

The BJP and the Congress had attacked the Aam Admi Party for the alleged extravagant expenditure on the CM’s residence, citing Kejriwal’s promises to live in an ordinary house like a common man once he comes to power.

With inputs from News18

