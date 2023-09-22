CDFI joins forces with UnionPay International to launch dual shopping privileges to revitalize retailing in Hong Kong and Macau

Enjoy instant discounts and earn bonus member points at CDFI stores with UnionPay card

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 September 2023 – With the outbound travel of Mainland Chinese residents on the rise, accounting for more than 70% of the total visitor arrivals in Hong Kong in the first half of the year, China Duty Free International (CDFI), in collaboration with UnionPay International, has launched the “All-in-One Shopping Rewards”. This cross-border shopping promotion is available in Hong Kong, Macau and Cambodia stores, leveraging the strengths of both companies’respective resources to enhance the attractiveness of the retail markets in Hong Kong, Macau and the South East Asian region. To help revitalize the retail markets in Hong Kong, Macau and Cambodia, the campaign offers multiple shopping privileges to UnionPay cardholders, who can enjoy a RMB 2,888 coupon package, earn extra member points and enjoy additional spending discounts* at CDFI duty free shops and downtown stores throughout September.

There are seven CDFI outlets participating in the promotion, including DUTY ZERO by cdf at Hong Kong International Airport, Central, Causeway Bay and Citygate in Tung Chung, cdf Beauty Hong Kong Flagship Store, cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Shop, cdf Macau International Airport Duty Free Shop, and three cdf Cambodia duty free stores. UnionPay cardholders who bind their cdf membership cards in the UnionPay app, receive the “All-in-One Shopping Rewards” coupon, and pay with their UnionPay cards at participating CDFI outlets, will be entitled additional cdf member points, each of which can be redeemed as RMB 1 yuan, allowing travellers to enjoy uninterrupted shopping fun during their travels.

CDFI hopes that the cooperation with UnionPay in launching cross-border payment privileges will drive the steady growth of consumption in Hong Kong and Macau. In addition to earning extra cdf member points, UnionPay cardholders can accumulate double discounts by spending a certain amount at the above CDFI outlets through the UnionPay shopping privilege platform “u*plan”*. In September, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy up to HK$400 off a single purchase at DUTY ZERO by cdf outlets, up to HK$500 off at cdf Beauty, up to HK$300 off at cdf Macau International Airport Duty Free Shop, and up to HK$400 off at cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Shop.

The “All-in-One Shopping Rewards” also offers personalized services to enhance visitors’ experience. From now until December 31, 2023, with a purchase of MOP 10,000 or more at cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Shop, customers will be able to experience the store’s VIP lounge for free, including access to a dedicated lounge and private fitting space, along with complimentary beverages and appetizers.. In addition, with a purchase of MOP10,000 or above at the cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Palace Shop, visitors will receive a MOP100 Macau Pass to help them get around Macau. The CDFI and UnionPay International’s promotion also covers three Cambodian duty free stores. To promote tourism and stimulate the economy of Cambodia, every purchase made at the Cambodia stores will be entitled to a free one-way transfer within the city.

*The cross-border payment promotion is available to worldwide UnionPay cardholders, and supports multiple forms of payment such as card swiping, UnionPay IC card QuickPass and QR code payment, of which only QR code payment is supported in Hong Kong at present. Additional cdf member points are only available to holders of UnionPay cards issued in Mainland China, and is applicable in conjunction with the cross-border payment promotion and “All-in-One Shopping Rewards”. The cross-border payment promotion cannot be used in conjunction with the cdf coupons under “All-in-One Shopping Rewards”

About CDFI

China Duty Free International Limited (CDFI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Duty Free Group (CDFG). CDFG was established in 1984. It is a state-owned company authorized by the State Council for duty free business nationwide. CDFG has established long-term partnership with over 1,000 international luxury brands. CDFG runs over 240 duty free stores in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and Cambodia, and its sales channels cover major domestic airports in China, Hong Kong and Macau international airports as well as the world largest duty free complex Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex. CDFG operates 7 logistics centers with custom clearance capability and 5 customer service centers that support its businesses in the entire China. CDFG owns more than 18.6 million members and serves nearly 200 million tourists every year. CDFG is the most diversified duty free operator in the world and operates the largest number of retail outlets in a single country.

CDFI is responsible for CDFG’s overseas business development and operation. CDFI offers the most comprehensive retail experience to global travellers. Its subsidiaries include Duty Zero by cdf at HK International Airports, Central, Causeway Bay and Citygate in Tung Chung, cdf Beauty Hong Kong Flagship Store, cdf Macau Airport Duty Free Shop, cdf Macau Grand Lisboa Shop, 3 duty free stores in Cambodia, 2 duty free cruise stores and e-commerce platforms.