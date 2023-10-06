logo
HomeIndia PoliticsCEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar
India Politics
0 likes

CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar

committee will be set up to make process of enlisting transgenders as voters easier cec

The Election Commission is fully committed to delivering free, fair, transparent and inducement-free elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-member team headed by the CEC is currently in the city to assess the poll preparedness in Telangana and, as part of that, Rajiv Kumar held meetings with various stakeholders such as political parties, state and central government officials and enforcement agencies.

Speaking at a press conference summarising the team’s activities over the past three days, Rajiv Kumar said that a very loud and clear message has been given to enforcement agencies to act strictly against the use of money power during elections.

“Money power, freebies distribution would be on our special radar. If they (enforcement agencies) do not act we will make them act. As the time comes, we will assess and ensure that they act on all of this,” he told reporters adding that banks were asked to keep a watch on online cash transfers in this regard.

He said that during the interaction with political parties, they requested the Election Commission to ensure that elections in Telangana are inducement-free.

The total number of voters in Telangana is 3.17 crore, with men and women in equal numbers, he said.

“For the first time in Telangana, there would be a facility available for all our senior citizens aged 80 above to vote from the comfort of their home, if they so want,” he said adding that, similarly, persons with disabilities — those with more than 40 per cent or more disability — can also vote from home.

The CEC, who made a presentation on various aspects of election preparedness, appealed to the voters in the state to exercise their franchise.

During an interaction, the political parties requested for enhancing voter participation in urban areas and ensuring the purity of the electoral rolls, he said.

He said the number of first time voters is 8.11 lakh, whereas the number of voters who are aged above 80 is 4.43 lakh of which 7,689 are centenarians.

With inputs from News18

The post CEC says money power, freebies to be on special radar first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share

Related posts

India Politics
India Politics
India Politics
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Just in:
Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Fri, 06 Oct 2023 // Gasoline demand plunges to 25-year low // Mann calls emergency cabinet meeting on SYL canal // US to transfer seized Iran weapons to Ukraine // Pawar says Rahul will one day lead India // Paradise Vietnam: The Maritime Tourism On Ha Long Bay And Lan Ha Bay // Supreme Court Question On Naming AAP As Accused Rattles ED Officials // Schneider Electric’s new research shows that digital and electric solutions can cut carbon emissions in office buildings by up to 70% // New Report Highlights Key Elements of Cloud Workload Security Landscape // newphone15.com Provides Updates On Predictions About The iPhone 15 Pro // Ink Asia 2023 Integrating Art and Technology: Celebrating the Premier Ink Art Event of the Year on 5-8 October // September broke global heat record // Empowering Industries: Remego Implementation Of Innovative Software Showcases Its Role As A Value-Added Company // Malaffi achieves another milestone with linking 2 billion clinical records // Time Has Come To Rediscover The Secular Principles Of Mahatma Gandhi // Abdullah bin Zayed meets with British Shadow Foreign Secretary // Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 96 per cent of Indians who wish they could smile freely // Adipec closes with pledge to fast track energy transition // NewsClick Raid By Delhi Police Is A Fit Issue For Suo Moto Consideration By Supreme Court // AI is only as good as the data that fuels it //