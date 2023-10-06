Cong, BJP poster war over Modi, Rahul characterisation

Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a poster war on social media as both national parties gear up for assembly elections in five states and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

X, formerly Twitter, account of Congress on Wednesday posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption “The Biggest Liar” and another calling him a “Jumla Boy”, who was “going to hit the election rally soon”.

In a sharp retort, the BJP on its official handle on X shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title “Bharat Khatre Mein Hai – A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros”. “The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat,” the BJP said on X.

The BJP poster drew a strong reaction from the Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, who said, it intends to incite and provoke violence against the former Congress chief whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.

“What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying Rahul Gandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India,” he said in a post on X.

What is the real intent of an atrocious graphic portraying @RahulGandhi as Ravan by the BJP’s official handle? It is clearly intended to incite and provoke violence against a Congress MP and a former President of the party, whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 5, 2023

“It is one thing for the PM to give evidence daily of being a pathological liar and of suffering from a narcissistic personality disorder. But for him to get his party to produce something this obnoxious is not just completely unacceptable, but is downright dangerous,” Ramesh said. “We will not be intimidated,” the Congress leader also asserted.

Later, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B V posted another poster on X portraying PM Modi as “MODANAV”. “The new age MODANAV is here. He is Evil. Anti Democracy. Anti Constitution. Anti People. Anti Humanity. His only aim is to destroy Bharat and the idea of INDIA,” he said on X along with the poster titled “Hindustan Khatre mein hai – MODANAV. A Bharat Jumlebaaj Party production. Directed by Param Mitra Adani.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress for eulogizing “only one family”, saying that the country did not get independence or achieve development solely because of it.

He said Congress scams used to make headlines every day before 2014 when the BJP came to power at the Centre. After 2014, Modi cut their commission… We have destroyed Congress corruption structure,” he added.

“Projects worth Rs 12,000 crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the state. Be it a water and gas pipeline or a four-lane road network, it will change the lives of lakhs of people. It will benefit the farmers and new factories will be set up. Youth will get employment,” he said.

With inputs from News18