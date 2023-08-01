Celebrate Singapore with iShopChangi’s Unmissable Deals This August

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 August 2023 – From now to 31 August 2023, non-travellers can revel in an abundance of unbeatable deals on iShopChangi. Honouring Singapore’s National Day with a month-long shopping extravaganza, iShopChangi’s amazing deals shine a spotlight on local brands. These include IDS Skincare, Kinohimitsu, Killiney, and many more. As part of the celebration, iShopChangi is also hosting a thrilling #SupportLocalGiveaway, giving you a chance to win exciting prizes worth over S$2,500. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to support local businesses and treat yourself to the finest products Singapore has to offer.

Celebrating Local Brands with Unbeatable Deals

Keep the celebration going for Singapore’s National Day throughout August and #GoLocal with savings of up to 58% on a curated selection of “SG Most Loved Deals”. Enjoy these deals on exceptional finds from beloved brands like IDS Skincare, Kinohimitsu, and Killiney.

Ready to dive into this incredible sale? Secure these exclusive discount codes below!

Celebrate SG Sale (For Non-Travellers) From 1 August – 18 August 2023 Code Description AUGCELEB12 12% off* min. spend S$300, capped at S$50 AUGCELEB15 15% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$120 Celebrate SG Sale (8.8 Flash) From 5 August – 14 August 2023 Code Description 88AUG12 12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$50 88AUG20 20% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$180 Celebrate SG Sale (Electronics & August PayDay) From 19 August – 31 August 2023 Code Description AUGPAYDAY12 12% off* no min. spend, capped at S$30 AUGPAYDAY18 18% off* min. spend S$500, capped at S$150

*Product exclusions and T&Cs apply

Rediscover Local Treasures from 1 August to 18 August

From 1 August to 18 August, iShopChangi invites you to celebrate Singapore’s rich tapestry of homegrown brands. Kickstart your journey of discovery with the transformative IDS Skincare’s C-Plus at just S$138, after 8% off. Complemented with a gift of IDS Moisturizing Sanitiser for purchases over S$100, this is an unbeatable fusion of health and beauty.

Rediscover your youthful glow with the rejuvenating ÉST.LAB‘s Est Lab VitaLift A+ Intensive Youth Restoring Capsules. As your skin radiates with newfound vitality, move onto an exclusive treat from Changi LOVESG, a curated selection showcasing the best of Singapore’s local brands and products.

Immerse in the richness of traditional remedies with Kinohimitsu’s Bird’s Nest with Ginseng 6’s, a product exclusive to Changi’s LOVESG collection. At an enticing S$54.90 after a generous 50% discount, this wellness journey not only enriches your health but also supports our local heritage, an embodiment of everything we love about Singapore.

The celebration transcends the realms of beauty and wellness to fashion. Elegantly complete your look with Gnome & Bow’s Musketeer Dryna 14″ Laptop Work Travel Backpack Detachable Pouch (Nylon Leather) – an effortless statement of sophistication. Enjoy S$58 dollar off with a minimum spend of S$250.

Cheers to the 8.8 Flash Deals from 5 August to 14 August

The spirit of celebration continues from 5 August to 14 August with the 8.8 Flash Deals. Showcasing the exemplary craftsmanship of the distillery, the Glenfiddich 18 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is now available at an impressive 27% off. Priced at S$336 during the Upsized 8.8 event, Glenfiddich offers a compelling blend of superior quality and value.

Then, unveil the deep complexity of The Dalmore 12 Year Old whisky. Paired with complimentary rock glasses, this extraordinary indulgence can be yours at just S$129.90, marking a 16% saving.

And the celebration isn’t complete without the timeless taste of Chivas Regal 12 Years. Characterised by its rich, smooth blend, this fine whisky is now available at an attractive S$74.00, a saving of 14% off its usual price of S$86.00. Each sip will be a toast to the spirit of discovery, indulgence, and value found in iShopChangi’s Upsized 8.8 Flash Deals.

Tech Delights from 19 August to 31 August

Come 19 August, iShopChangi shifts the spotlight to the world of cutting-edge technology during the Electronics & Upsized PayDay event, running until the end of the month. Step into an immersive world of sound with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro. With an attractive price of S$218, marking a 34% discount, this is an audio experience not to be missed.

Throughout August, iShopChangi will host the #SupportLocalGiveaway on its social platforms too. This initiative presents more opportunities to win over S$2,500 worth of prizes from local gems such as Kinohimitsu, Killiney and more. So, remember to participate and stand a chance to take home fantastic prizes.

Get on Board with Exciting New User Rewards

iShopChangi welcomes new users with exclusive benefits. By entering the code <ISCNEW20> at checkout, you can receive S$20 off your first purchase of S$79 or more. Additionally, make use of Changi Pay for a minimum spend of S$50 and enjoy an extra S$10 discount.

Plus, as a non-traveller, you can also shop with ease from iShopChangi’s comprehensive range of tax and duty-absorbed products. Secure free delivery to your Singapore residential address when your spending reaches or exceeds S$59. If you prefer, you can opt for pickup at the Jewel Collection Centre without any minimum spend.